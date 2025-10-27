Highway 407 ETR drives over $1.2B in socioeconomic benefits and $490M in economic growth, new report reveals

The report quantifies the time savings as $990 million in value for the region. For a five-day-a-week commuter, a round trip on Highway 407 ETR can save up to two hours which adds up to as much as 480 hours annually. That's the equivalent of 20 days' worth of time.

"Transportation infrastructure is often justified by its promise to drive economic growth and improve quality of life -- but too rarely do we measure whether those benefits are truly realized," says Patrick Miller, Vice President, Steer. "Our independent analysis identified nearly $2 in economic value across the Greater Toronto Area's economy for every $1 spent on Highway 407 ETR. The report highlights a clear ongoing benefit to commuters, businesses and communities in the region."

The report, commissioned by 407 ETR, also highlights the highway's $490 million annual economic output, driven by spending on operations, maintenance and infrastructure. This supports 1,800 jobs and generates $140 million in wages across Ontario and Canada.

"We've always known Highway 407 ETR makes life easier for drivers -- but this report shows just how far that impact goes," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "As a majority Canadian-owned company, we're proud to support 1,800 jobs in Canada -- including our workforce of 550 employees right here in the GTA. 407 ETR contributes nearly half a billion dollars in economic output each year."

Fast facts about the report

The following 407 ETR findings are based on 2024 data, as analyzed by Steer. They reflect Highway 407 ETR's measurable contributions to Ontario's economy, workforce and quality of life -- with impacts felt across the GTA and beyond.

Driving economic growth

Delivers $1.2 billion in annual socioeconomic benefits to drivers, passengers and the entire GTA including faster travel times, reduced fuel consumption, improved mobility across the region, reduced collisions and more

Generates $490 million contribution to Canadian Gross Domestic Product from the highway's annual investment of $250 million in operations, maintenance and upgrades

Delivers $1.93 in economic value across the GTA for every $1 invested in and spent on Highway 407 ETR

Locally invested, Canadian jobs

Supports 1,800 full-time equivalent jobs across Canada, including 550 direct employees in Ontario -- including 407 ETR's award-winning, locally based contact centre

Paid $140 million in wages to Ontario workers

Nearly 50 per cent of jobs supported were in the construction sector

Time saved = value delivered

$990 million in travel time savings and reliability -- equivalent to thousands of dollars in value per commuter

Drivers and passengers (users) saved 43 million hours a year by using Highway 407 ETR. This equals seven million minutes every day and an average of 25 minutes each trip A user making six trips a month saves at least 30 hours a year A user making four trips a week saves at least 87 hours a year A five-day-a-week commuter making a round trip on Highway 407 ETR saves up to two hours a day or as much as 480 hours a year 1



A smarter, safer way to travel

Highway 407 ETR has a 60 per cent lower collision rate than other 400-series highways

This means up to 110 fewer serious collisions annually compared to other Ontario highways, reducing injuries, emergency response costs and delays

$70 million in safety benefits from fewer collisions resulting in death and serious injury

Connecting communities across the GTA

20 per cent more people can reach destinations like Downtown Markham, Mississauga City Centre or Toronto Pearson Airport within a 60-minute drive, expanding access to jobs, housing and services

$130 million in productivity benefits supporting economic growth and competitiveness -- by making travel between jobs and businesses faster and more reliable, and allowing businesses to recruit from a wider talent pool

As part of its broader impact, 407 ETR is continuing to ensure more Ontarians can benefit from faster, safer travel. Through targeted financial assistance programs and promotions, the Company is helping drivers experience the benefits of a faster, safer route -- while easing congestion across the region.

To explore the full findings and download the report, visit 407etr.com/drivingontarioforward.

1 Derived from 2025 data

