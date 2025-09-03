QUÉBEC, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec announced the launch of a new call for projects by the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) to provide financial support for the rapid construction of 225 highly prefabricated housing units. These new units for low- and moderate-income families, individuals and seniors will be built in 2026 under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ phase 3). These units will be in addition to those already announced following the first call for projects.

It should be recalled that phase 3 of the PHAQ, dedicated to the highly prefabricated multi-unit housing initiative, is integrating a new development approach: design-build with optimized planning. With this model, each selected project is matched to one of the teams of designer-builders chosen as part of the request for qualifications carried out in the fall of 2024. This collaborative development method allows applicant organizations to benefit from a predefined design, called a reference real estate solution, to ensure rapid implementation. Reference real estate solutions are adapted, with slight modifications, to meet the specific needs of the selected projects.

Co-operatives, non-profit organizations and private-sector businesses are invited to submit a project by November 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Information on eligibility criteria and how to submit a project under this call for projects is available on the SHQ website.

These highly prefabricated housing units will be built thanks to the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government of Canada has contributed $992 million. The Government of Quebec added $992 million to that amount in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates.

Quotes:

"The federal government is committed to supporting provinces and municipalities in finding local solutions to housing challenges. These 225 highly prefabricated housing units will help quickly meet the urgent housing needs of Quebec's most vulnerable people."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"With the highly prefabricated sector now on its way, we're continuing on this innovative path with proactivity. Our target is 500 units by 2026; this is the second call for projects we are launching in just a few months as part of this initiative. We are reaffirming our commitment to building faster and more effectively across Quebec. Over the coming year, hundreds of households will benefit from this new way of doing things."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

Highlights

The selected projects must meet the stated regional needs and be supported by the municipalities where they will be built.

Multi-unit dwellings are of medium density with 24 or 36 units and 2 or 3 storeys. They include bachelors or one- and two-bedroom units.

Rents for the units will be affordable, meeting PHAQ's thresholds as established by the SHQ.

ABOUT THE SOCIÉTÉ D'HABITATION DU QUÉBEC

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

ABOUT CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORPORATION

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

