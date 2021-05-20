Model / Trim MSRP1 MSRP with Freight and PDI2 EPA Mileage Rating3 City/Hwy/Combined 2021 TLX Type S $59,500 $61,875 12.3/9.8/11.2



_________________________ 1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $2,375 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. 2 MSRP including $2,375 destination charge. 3 Based on 2021 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models), and other factors.

Type S - Precision Crafted Performance

TLX Type S strengthens the fundamentals of Precision Crafted Performance with significant enhancements to all elements of the driving experience and a distinctive visual character inside and out. With performance validated on track, Type S models cater to spirited driving enthusiasts and the well-equipped TLX Type S features an impressive list of standard high-performance hardware, including NSX-inspired split 5-spoke wheels, and 255-series Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.

The all-new 355-horsespower, 3.0-litre Type S Turbo V6 engine was developed by some of the company's most experienced powertrain engineers, including team members who developed the bespoke twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid power unit that powers NSX. A specially tuned 10-speed automatic transmission also is standard, along with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) with true torque vectoring.

The TLX Type S sport-tuned chassis features a double-wishbone front suspension, Adaptive Dampers, NSX-derived electro-servo braking system and Brembo™ 4-piston front calipers with larger front rotors and matching red calipers at the rear.

Acura engineers created the TLX Type S as an emotional and exciting premium performance sedan without sacrificing the everyday usability and comfort of the critically acclaimed second-generation TLX.

The 2021 TLX Type S also comes with 16-way driver and front passenger sport seats with power adjustable bolsters, supple Milano leather with Ultrasuede® inserts, Type S embossing on the headrests, an ELS STUDIO 3D® 17-speaker premium audio system and a 10.2-inch audio and information display operated with Acura's award-winning True Touch Interface™.

Standard safety equipment includes the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies, and the world's first front passenger airbag designed to reduce head rotation in a collision.

For more information on the 2021 Acura TLX Type S click here.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca .

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

