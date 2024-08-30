Highlighting the Excellence of Premium European Products from Latvia

National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) promote Latvia's top-quality dairy, snacks, and confectionery through a campaign highlighting EU standards for safety, quality, and sustainability in food production.

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- The "Premium European Products" campaign, led by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), promotes a diverse range of high-quality products from Latvia. This initiative showcases Latvia's exceptional offerings in dairy, dried fruits, snacks, chocolate, and confectionery, highlighting their unique qualities and high standards. The campaign underscores Latvia's exceptional craftsmanship in food production.

The European Union's steadfast commitment to safety, quality, and animal welfare is reflected in every aspect of food production. EU regulations enforce stringent safety protocols, including meticulous controls on pesticide use and rigorous hygiene standards in processing facilities. These measures ensure that consumers can trust the safety and quality of the products they purchase. European products, renowned for their exceptional taste and high standards, include Latvian specialties such as cream cheese, curd snacks, sour cream, fermented milk drinks, and processed cheese, each crafted with care to offer a delightful culinary experience.

Latvian dairy products are celebrated for their versatility and rich flavors. Cream cheese, used in a variety of dishes from breakfast to desserts, is made from milk or curd with added cooking cream or butter, and can be flavored with herbs, vegetables, or fruits. Curd snacks, a beloved treat, combine high-quality curd with ingredients like chocolate chips and berries, coated in a delectable chocolate or caramel glaze. Sour cream, a staple in Northern Europe, is known for its tangy taste and creamy texture. Additionally, Latvia offers fermented milk drinks, processed cheese, UHT cream, cottage cheese, and white salad cheese, reflecting the region's rich dairy traditions.

Latvia also produces candied fruits and berries, pastillas, dried fruit and berry powders, BIO Juice, and traditional syrups, all made with natural ingredients and without artificial additives. In the snacks category, Latvian potato chips and corn snacks are crafted without artificial additives, emphasizing the natural flavors of the ingredients. The campaign also highlights chocolate and confectionery products made with responsibly sourced cocoa, certified by the Rainforest Alliance, ensuring ethical practices and environmental stewardship. Since 2019, the sugar used in these chocolate products, biscuits, and wafers has been certified by the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA), sourced from high-quality sugar beets, further demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

Through the "Premium European Products'' campaign, ETHEAS and the LDC celebrate Latvia's rich agricultural and culinary traditions, promoting the country's reputation for quality and innovation. This initiative provides consumers with the opportunity to experience the best of Latvian products, showcasing the dedication and craftsmanship that define these exceptional offerings.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to [email protected] .

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

