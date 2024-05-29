Highland Electric Fleets Scales School Bus Electrification as EPA Announces Latest Funding for the Clean School Bus Program

Highland welcomes EPA's third round funding and looks forward to working with additional school districts to deploy electric fleets

BEVERLY, Mass., May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service, celebrates the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) third round of funding for its Clean School Bus Program . Announced today, this latest funding round provides nearly $900M in awards for approximately 3,400 buses across 530 school districts.

"Today's funding announcement from the EPA will start many school districts on their electrification journey," said Matt Stanberry, VP of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "With Highland's extensive experience deploying electric fleets around the country, we're well positioned to partner with those districts to help them fulfill that journey and bring cleaner, healthier transportation to their communities."

Founded with the mission to make electric vehicles accessible and affordable for all communities, Highland has a diverse number of electrification projects, from the nation's largest electric fleet in Montgomery County, MD to Hardin County the least populous county in Illinois. The company has recently expanded its electrification-as-a-service model from its origins in electric school buses to include other municipal and heavy-duty vehicles.

