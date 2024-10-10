Highland Electric Fleets and GRID Alternatives Partner on Workforce Development and Training Program for Electric School Bus Operations

BEVERLEY, Mass. and OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) for school bus and municipal fleets, has partnered with GRID Alternatives to create a workforce development training program focused on all aspects of electric school bus operations. The partnership aims to create a curriculum that includes critical mechanical and safety training, while making renewable energy technology and education more accessible to traditionally underserved communities.

"At Highland, our top priority is student well-being, while also investing in clean energy jobs and building infrastructure to support our partner communities," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "This partnership with GRID Alternatives will help develop a workforce that brings care and expertise to a growing, innovative industry."

With the growing number of electric school bus fleets nationwide, creating next-generation job training opportunities in a modernized transportation sector is vital. Highland and GRID Alternatives will help ensure that school district transportation, operations, and maintenance teams have the expertise to support and sustain their electric school bus fleets while prioritizing safety through comprehensive training.

"GRID Alternatives is excited to partner with Highland Electric Fleets on its initiative to support school systems nationwide by electrifying their school bus fleets. As GRID continues to work to provide access to clean mobility, the timing of this initiative is perfect. Working alongside our trusted partner ChargerHelp!, GRID will provide foundational training, knowledge, and safety awareness regarding zero-emission vehicles to drivers, mechanics, and other community stakeholders that Highland Electric Fleets is serving," says Adwale OgunBadejo, VP of Workforce Development at GRID.

In coordination with ChargerHelp!, GRID Alternatives will deliver a comprehensive curriculum tailored to the unique demands of electric school bus fleets. This training program will cover a range of essential skills, including bus operation, maintenance, and safety protocols. By offering targeted education for drivers, mechanics, and support personnel, this initiative ensures that school districts and their teams are fully prepared to manage electric school buses confidently and carefully, fostering a safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation future. The collaboration will equip stakeholders, including bus drivers, technicians, teachers, and other community members, with the information and understanding needed to safely operate and maintain electric school buses as school districts diversify their fleets.

"By prioritizing communities that bear the disproportionate burden of diesel exhaust and on-road air pollution, the transition to electric school buses can contribute to correcting historically inequitable practices. An equitable transition to electric school buses can boost economies and create meaningful, well-paying jobs in many areas nationwide. This aligns with our mission, and we are honored to be a part of this transformative project," added OgunBAdejo.

About GRID Alternatives

Founded in 2001, GRID Alternatives (GRID) is a national nonprofit that envisions a rapid, equitable transition to a world powered by renewable energy that benefits everyone. Our mission is to build community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy.

Over the last twenty years, GRID has completed the installation of over 91 MW of solar photovoltaics (PV) through 21,000 projects across the country, serving over 31,000 low-income (LI) families and 254 community facilities, generating over $700 million in long-term energy savings for underserved communities.

GRID has provided Zero Electric Vehicle (ZEV) marketing, education, and outreach (ME&O) to thousands of Californians in underserved communities in the Clean Mobility field. As we expand our efforts across the nation, the key to our success with these programs is the ME&O efforts we have led in underserved communities, in which we emphasize the benefits and feasibility of Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption.

About Highland Electric Fleets:

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com .

