HIGH LINER FOODS' SEA CUISINE® EXPANDS THE FROZEN AISLE WITH NEW SKILLET MEALS

Globally inspired one-pan seafood dinners now available at select U.S. stores

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LUNENBURG, NS, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- High Liner Foods Incorporated today announced that its Sea Cuisine® Skillet Meals are now available at select grocery stores across the United States, bringing globally inspired, one-pan seafood meals to the frozen aisle. Ready in just 15 minutes, the new line expands the category with chef-inspired, complete meal options.

The new Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals come in three globally inspired recipes and are available now in select U.S. grocery stores.

"Seafood has long been underrepresented in the frozen meals aisle," said Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, High Liner Foods. "Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals broaden those options and make it easier than ever to enjoy restaurant-quality seafood meals at home. With today's consumers looking for options that taste great, come together quickly, and are high in protein, this innovative lineup offers all the quality and convenience they want with none of the wait."

Designed to deliver a convenient, one-pan cooking experience, this latest offering from High Liner Food's Sea Cuisine brand helps to simplify seafood preparation. The line features three globally inspired recipes crafted with responsibly sourced seafood and high-quality ingredients, each an excellent source of protein.

First introduced at this year's Seafood Expo North America, Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals currently include three complete meal solutions:

Mediterranean-Style Sole Pasta (22g of protein per serving)

Sea Cuisine's wild-caught sole paired with penne pasta, roasted yellow and red peppers, and diced tomatoes in a Mediterranean-inspired lemon caper sauce.



Thai Red Curry Salmon (19g of protein per serving)

Wild-caught salmon with snap peas, red bell peppers, carrots, and brown rice in a chef-crafted Thai red curry sauce.



Chili Garlic Shrimp (15g of protein per serving)

Sea Cuisine's premium shrimp with chow mein noodles, broccoli, red peppers, and carrots in a chili garlic sauce.

Closing Satisfaction Gaps in the Frozen Meals Category

While consumers are looking for meals that deliver on taste, convenience, and quality, many offerings still fall short. In fact, 64% of frozen meal consumers report being only somewhat satisfied with what's available today.* At the same time, the frozen multi-serve category lacks variety in protein choices with chicken and beef accounting for nearly 70% of the top 300 frozen multi-serve SKUs**.

Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals help address this gap by expanding seafood options within the category while aligning with key consumer preferences. Recent National Eating Trends results show that:

45% of consumers want meals with no prep that can be made in one dish

75% want options ready in 15 minutes or less

41% are looking to consume more protein.***

Product testing results further support this demand, with more than 87% of participants indicating that the Skillet Meals exceeded their expectations and 91% noting they were easy to prepare.****

Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals are now available in the frozen aisle at a number of U.S. grocery stores, with broader North American distribution to come. Click here for a full list of retailers.

Sources:

* Home use test ("HUT") conducted by Matrix Sciences*, January 2026

** Circana L52 weeks Ending 09-07-25 MULO+ MULTI SERVE FZ DINNERS/ENTREES

*** Circana, National Eating Trends®, 12ME March 2025 Sourced from home/retail and consumed in home and Circana, National Eating Trends®, 2. Circana, NET HABTS®, 12ME March 2025

**** Home use test ("HUT") conducted by Matrix Sciences*, January 2026

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods (TSX: HLF) is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood, proudly serving retail and foodservice customers for over 125 years. Headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, the company is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood throughout the United States and Canada under both its retail-branded products, which include the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, C.Wirthy, Catch of the Day, Mrs. Paul's, and Van de Kamp's labels, and to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels. The company is also a major supplier of private-label, value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and food service distributors.

With a focus on innovation, responsible sourcing, and customer excellence, High Liner Foods is Reimagining Seafood to Nourish Life. For more information, please visit www.highlinerfoods.com.

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

Media contact: Kelly Sage, Sr Manager, Communications, High Liner Foods, [email protected]