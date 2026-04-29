High Liner Foods Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. (ET)

LUNENBURG, NS, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") today announced that its 2026 first quarter earnings will be released on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. AT) on Thursday, May 14, 2026 to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

To access the conference call without operator assistance, register and enter a telephone number at https://app.webinar.net/revD7gJl42k to receive an instant automated call back. To dial direct and be entered into the call by an Operator, dial 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. If dialing directly, please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Sunday, June 14, 2026 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-888-660-6345 and enter the replay entry code 31629#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.highlinerfoods.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, Mrs. Paul's and Van de Kamp's labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private-label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For more information, please contact: Matt MacDonald, Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel.: (902) 421-7198, [email protected]; Kimberly Stephens, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel.: (902) 421-7049, [email protected]