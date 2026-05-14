High Liner Foods Shareholders Approval All Matters at Annual General Meeting

HALIFAX, NS, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, reports that all nominees in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2026. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and shareholders also approved the advisory resolution on executive compensation.

The detailed results of the votes received for each director were as follows:

Directors % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted Withheld

Scott Brison 99.84 % 0.16 %





Joan Chow 99.18 % 0.82 %





Robert Dexter 97.03 % 2.97 %





Andrew Hennigar 99.87 % 0.13 %





David Hennigar 88.69 % 11.31 %





Paul Jewer 95.88 % 4.12 %





Pamela Kohn 98.16 % 1.84 %





M. Jolene Mahody 98.29 % 1.71 %





R. Andy Miller 97.51 % 2.49 %





Robert Pace 97.31 % 2.69 %







About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, Mrs. Paul's and Van de Kamp's labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For more information, please contact: James Bishop, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7052, [email protected]; Matt MacDonald, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7198, [email protected]