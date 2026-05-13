HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

LUNENBURG, NS, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today announced financial results for the thirteen weeks ended April 4, 2026.

"We experienced strong demand and top-line growth in the first quarter, supported by the timing of the Lenten period and enhanced promotional activity," said Paul Jewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Liner Foods. "However, global supply limitations--particularly in key whitefish species--and challenges with fully passing through higher costs during the Lenten period put pressure on margins and plant performance, impacting our bottom line."

"We are strengthening our execution, with a focus on continued pricing and cost management, refining our promotional strategy and delivering plant efficiencies. This approach will position the business for improved profitability for the balance of the year, as we manage ongoing market pressures."

Key financial results, reported in U.S. dollars ("USD"), for the thirteen weeks ended April 4, 2026, or the first quarter of 2026, are as follows (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the first quarter of 2025):

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased by $2.8 million, or 8.7%, to $29.3 million compared to $32.1 million, and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 8.7% compared to 12.0%;

Sales volume increased by 7.0 million pounds, or 10.6%, to 73.0 million pounds compared to 66.0 million pounds, while sales increased by $66.5 million, or 24.8%, to $334.9 million compared to $268.4 million;

Net income decreased by $7.3 million, or 47.7%, to $8.0 million compared to $15.3 million, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to $0.27 per share compared to $0.51 per share;

Adjusted Net income(1) decreased by $5.2 million, or 31.3%, to $11.4 million compared to $16.6 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) decreased to $0.39 per share from $0.55 in 2025;

Gross profit increased by $3.1 million, or 4.9%, to $66.6 million compared to $63.5 million, and gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 19.9% compared to 23.7%; and

Net Debt(1) to Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA(1) was 3.6x at April 4, 2026 compared to 3.5x at the end of Fiscal 2025 and 2.3x at end of Fiscal 2024.

(1) These are non-IFRS financial measures. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below and see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in our First Quarter 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("1Q2026 MD&A").

Financial Results and Operational Update

For the purpose of presenting the Consolidated Financial Statements in USD, CAD-denominated assets and liabilities in the Company's operations are converted using the exchange rate at the reporting date, and revenue and expenses are converted at the average exchange rate of the month in which the transaction occurs. As such, foreign currency fluctuations affect the reported values of individual lines on our balance sheet and income statement. When the USD strengthens (weakening CAD), the reported USD values of the Parent's CAD-denominated items decrease in the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the opposite occurs when the USD weakens (strengthening CAD).

Investors are reminded for purposes of calculating financial ratios, including dividend payout and share price-to-earnings ratios, to take into consideration that the Company's share price and dividend rate are reported in CAD and its earnings, EPS and financial statements are reported in USD.

The financial results in USD for the thirteen weeks ended April 4, 2026 and March 29, 2025 are summarized in the following table:





Thirteen weeks ended

(Amounts in 000s, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

April 4,

2026

March 29,

2025

Sales volume (millions of lbs)

73.0

66.0

Average foreign exchange rate (USD/CAD)

1.3725

1.4349

Sales

$ 334,917

$ 268,436

Gross profit

$ 66,569

$ 63,500

Gross profit as a percentage of sales

19.9 %

23.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 29,257

$ 32,147

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales

8.7 %

12.0 %

Net income

$ 7,963

$ 15,295

Diluted EPS

$ 0.27

$ 0.51

Adjusted Net Income

$ 11,435

$ 16,554

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.39

$ 0.55

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

29,134

30,263



Sales volume for the thirteen weeks ended April 4, 2026, or the first quarter of 2026, increased by 7.0 million pounds, or 10.6%, to 73.0 million pounds compared to 66.0 million pounds in the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025, due to the timing of the Lenten period, additional contract manufacturing business and the volume growth associated with the United States Department of Agriculture ("USDA") contract. Retail volume was also higher due to the incremental volume associated with the newly acquired brands from Conagra Brands, (Refer to Company Overview in the 1Q26 MD&A) as well as the Company's targeted approach to value-driven promotions and innovations, and strong demand for High Liner Foods' diversified product portfolio.

Sales in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $66.5 million, or 24.8%, to $334.9 million compared to $268.4 million in the same period in 2025, driven both by the increase in volume as well as increased pricing reflecting inflationary markets.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $3.1 million to $66.6 million compared to $63.5 million in the same period in 2025. Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased by 380 basis points to 19.9% compared to 23.7%. The increase in gross profit is driven by the increase in sales volume previously mentioned. This was offset by higher raw material costs including tariffs on select species, elevated promotional activity, unfavourable product mix, and supply chain challenges due to limited availability of supply, particularly in the Company's key whitefish species, which is reflected in the decline in gross profit as a percentage of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by $2.8 million to $29.3 million compared to $32.1 million in the same period in 2025 and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 8.7% compared to 12.0%. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA reflects the increase in gross profit previously mentioned offset by increased distribution and SG&A expenses.

Distribution expenses, consisting of freight and storage, increased in the first quarter of 2026 by $4.2 million to $16.7 million compared to $12.5 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase in distribution expenses was mainly due to increased freight costs incurred on the sales associated with the newly acquired brands from Conagra Brands and incremental retail distribution. Increased storage costs from higher levels of inventory, due to the newly acquired brands from Conagra Brands and to support strategic purchasing at the beginning of the quarter, also contributed to the overall increase.

Reported net income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by $7.3 million to net income of $8.0 million (diluted EPS of $0.27) compared to $15.3 million (diluted EPS of $0.51) in the same period in 2025. The decrease in net income reflects expenses related to the recent restructuring efforts the Company undertook to align its cost structure with current market conditions, as well as the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA previously mentioned.

Reported net income in the first quarter of 2026 and 2025 included certain non-routine expenses classified as "business acquisition, integration and other expense." Excluding the impact of these non-routine items or other non-cash expenses and share-based compensation, Adjusted Net Income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by $5.2 million, or 31.3%, to $11.4 million compared to $16.6 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS decreased to $0.39 from $0.55 in 2025.

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $35.6 million to an inflow of $25.0 million compared to an outflow of $10.6 million in the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily driven by changes in non-cash working capital balances, specifically lower inventory and the collection of accounts receivable in relation to the earlier timing of the Lenten period in 2026 compared to 2025. Capital expenditures were $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $3.1 million in the prior year.

Net Debt decreased by $4.4 million to $318.0 million at April 4, 2026 compared to $322.4 million at January 3, 2026, reflecting higher cash balances, partially offset with increased bank loans and lease liabilities.

Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA was 3.6x at April 4, 2026 compared to 3.5x at the end of Fiscal 2025 and 2.3x at December 28, 2024. We expect the ratio to improve throughout the year and be slightly above the Company's long-term target of 3.0x at the end of Fiscal 2026.

IEEPA Tariff Refunds

On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision concluding that tariffs imposed by the U.S. President under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") were unlawful. Following this decision, the U.S. Court of International Trade ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") to refund qualifying IEEPA tariffs previously collected.

In April 2026, CBP launched a phased administrative process within its Automated Commercial Environment, referred to as the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries ("CAPE"), to submit claims for refund of IEEPA tariffs. Refunds are not automatic and are subject to procedural requirements, eligibility limitations and processing timelines established by CBP. The refund process is expected to occur in multiple phases and may take several months to complete.

The Company has begun filing refund claims under the CAPE process and is continuing to assess the eligibility of its historical U.S. import activity for potential refunds. The Company paid approximately $41.3 million in IEEPA related tariffs during the period in which such IEEPA tariffs were in effect. While potential refunds could be significant, no amounts have been recognized in these financial statements in respect of potential IEEPA tariff refunds, as any recovery remains subject to uncertainty regarding claim acceptance, retention, timing and final determination by CBP. Any recoveries, if realized, would be recognized in results in the period received.

There can be no assurance that refund claims submitted by the Company will be accepted in whole or in part, or as to the timing of any refunds. The refund process is subject to administrative capacity constraints, compliance review, evolving judicial guidance, and potential further governmental or policy developments, any of which could delay, limit or preclude recovery.

Outlook

"We are well positioned to drive improved performance supported by our market leadership, ongoing innovation, margin improvement initiatives and strong balance sheet," Mr. Jewer added. "The actions we are taking to strengthen our execution, combined with the diversity of our portfolio across species and channels, position us to optimize our value proposition in an inflationary and competitive environment where raw material costs are expected to remain elevated. We expect our performance to improve as these actions take hold, with the full benefits of our improvement initiatives becoming more evident in the second half of the year, resulting in higher year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA in 2026 compared to 2025."

High Liner Foods' performance expectations are based on current forecasts exclusive of the potential IEEPA tariff refunds, and are subject to broader macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and increased fuel prices.

Dividend

Today, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.175 per share on the Company's common shares, payable on June 15, 2026 to holders of record on June 1, 2026. These dividends are considered "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. AT) during which Paul Jewer, Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly Stephens, Chief Financial Officer and Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, will discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2026. To access the conference call by telephone, dial 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Sunday, June 14, 2026 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-888-660-6345 and enter the replay entry code 31629#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.highlinerfoods.com . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

The Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A as at and for the thirteen weeks ended April 4, 2026 were filed concurrently on SEDAR+ with this news release and are also available at www.highlinerfoods.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Included in this media release are the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Net Debt and Net Debt to Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company for the reasons outlined below. These measures do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business. The related margin, Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales, where net sales is defined as "Sales" in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

We use Adjusted EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as a performance measure as it approximates cash generated from operations before capital expenditures and changes in working capital, and it excludes the impact of expenses and recoveries associated with certain non-routine items that are not considered representative of the ongoing operational activities, as discussed above, and share-based compensation expense related to the Company's share price. We believe investors and analysts also use Adjusted EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) to evaluate the performance of our business. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to Adjusted EBITDA is "Net income" on the consolidated statements of income. Adjusted EBITDA is also useful when comparing to other companies, as it eliminates the differences in earnings that are due to how a company is financed. Also, for the purpose of certain covenants on our credit facilities, "EBITDA" is based on Adjusted EBITDA, with further adjustments as defined in the Company's credit agreements.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA with measures in our Consolidated Financial Statements and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales.









Thirteen weeks ended (Amounts in $000s)

April 4, 2026

March 29, 2025 Net income

$ 7,963

$ 15,295 Add back:







Depreciation and amortization expense

6,498

6,047 Finance costs

7,340

4,702 Income tax expense

2,896

4,394 Standardized EBITDA

24,697

30,438 Add back (deduct):







Business acquisition, integration and other expenses

3,489

123 Gain on disposal of assets

(145)

(2) Share-based compensation expense

1,216

1,588 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 29,257

$ 32,147 Sales

$ 334,917

$ 268,436 Adjusted EBITDA as Percentage of Sales

8.7 %

12.0 %

Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA





Rolling fifty-three weeks ended (Amounts in $000s)

April 4,

2026

January 3,

2026

March 29,

2025 Net income

$ 29,225

$ 36,557

$ 58,861 Add back:











Depreciation and amortization expense

24,919

24,466

23,428 Finance costs(1)

19,391

16,753

7,304 Income tax expense

5,629

7,127

12,680 Standardized EBITDA

79,164

84,903

102,273 Add back (deduct):











Business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income)(2)

6,463

3,099

(9,097) Loss on disposal of assets

271

414

762 Share-based compensation expense

2,920

3,292

7,308 Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$ 88,818

$ 91,708

$ 101,246

(1) Finance costs for the rolling fifty-three weeks ended April 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026 include a $6.5 million gain on the modification of debt related to the debt refinancing completed in December 2025. Finance costs for the rolling fifty-two weeks ended March 29, 2025 include a gain of $12.7 million on the modification of debt related to the debt refinancing completed in July 2024. (2) Business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income) for the rolling fifty-two weeks ended March 29, 2025 includes a gain of $9.8 million relating to the shares reacquired in result of the litigation settlement reached between High Liner Foods and the former shareholders of Rubicon. (3) For March 29, 2025 this represents rolling fifty-two weeks Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted Net Income is net income adjusted for the after-tax impact of items which are not representative of ongoing operational activities of the business and certain non-cash expenses or income. Adjusted Diluted EPS is Adjusted Net Income divided by the average diluted number of shares outstanding.

We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assess the performance of our business without the effects of the above-mentioned items, and we believe our investors and analysts also use these measures. We exclude these items because they affect the comparability of our financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance. The most comparable IFRS financial measures are net income and EPS.

The table below reconciles our Adjusted Net Income with measures that are found in our Consolidated Financial Statements and calculates Adjusted Diluted EPS.





Thirteen weeks ended

Thirteen weeks ended



April 4, 2026

March 29, 2025



$000s

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$000s

Adjusted Diluted EPS Net income

$ 7,963

$ 0.27

$ 15,295

$ 0.51 Add back (deduct):















Business acquisition, integration and other (income) expenses

3,489

0.12

123

-- Share-based compensation expense

1,216

0.04

1,588

0.05 Tax impact of reconciling items

(1,233)

(0.04)

(452)

(0.01) Adjusted Net Income

$ 11,435

$ 0.39

$ 16,554

$ 0.55 Average shares for the period (000s)





29,134





30,263

Net Debt and Net Debt to Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt is calculated as the sum of bank loans, long-term debt (excluding deferred finance costs and modification gains/losses) and lease liabilities, less cash.

We consider Net Debt to be an important indicator of our Company's financial leverage because it represents the amount of debt that is not covered by available cash. We believe investors and analysts use Net Debt to determine the Company's financial leverage. Net Debt has no comparable IFRS financial measure, but rather is calculated using several asset and liability items in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position.

Net Debt to Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net Debt divided by Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA (see above). We consider Net Debt to Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of our ability to generate sufficient earnings to service our debt, that enhances understanding of our financial performance, and highlights operational trends. This measure is widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies; however, the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to those of other companies, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following table reconciles Net Debt to IFRS measures reported as at the end of the indicated periods in the consolidated statements of financial position and calculates Net Debt to Rolling fifty-three weeks Adjusted EBITDA.

(Amounts in $000s)

April 4,

2026

January 3,

2026 Bank loans

$ 34,454

24,321 Add-back: Deferred finance costs included in bank loans (1)

575

758 Total bank loans

35,029

25,079 Long-term debt

258,092

258,989 Current portion of long-term debt

7,548

7,548 Add-back: Deferred finance costs included in long-term debt (2)

7,650

7,861 Net gain on modification of debt (3)

15,436

16,214 Total term loan debt

288,726

290,612 Long-term portion of lease liabilities

5,800

2,887 Current portion of lease liabilities

4,122

4,353 Total lease liabilities

9,922

7,240 Less: Cash

(15,654)

(492) Net Debt

$ 318,023

$ 322,439 Rolling fifty-three week Adjusted EBITDA

$ 88,818

$ 91,708 Net Debt to Rolling fifty-three week Adjusted EBITDA

3.6x

3.5x

(1) Represents deferred finance costs that are included in "Bank loans" in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position. See Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Represents deferred finance costs that are included in "Long-term debt" in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position. See Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (3) The net gain on modification of debt has been excluded from the calculation of Net Debt as it does not represent the expected cash outflows from the term loan facility. See Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "expects", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "pursue", "continue", "seek", or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, investments by the Company in certain brands and new product innovation and the anticipated benefits from such investments, new product lines, including the introduction of a line of fully cooked products, capital allocation plans, margin and cost management initiatives, plant performance and supply chain efficiency initiatives, pricing actions, promotional strategies, availability and cost of raw materials, the ability of the Company to offset higher raw material costs and tariffs, anticipated demand for the Company's products, Company dividends and the timing for payment thereof, the future financial and operating performance of the Company, including margin and growth in Adjusted EBITDA, expected leverage levels and expected Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, mergers and acquisitions and other investment and growth strategies; the markets and industries in which the Company operates, imposed and threatened tariffs, potential refunds on tariffs, and the impact, timing and resolution thereof, inflation and the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, fuel prices, product innovation and distribution, consumer preferences and purchasing decisions, growth in alternative species and other diversification of products and the Company's supply chain, and the business strategies and operational activities of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available and estimates, expectations and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, but may prove to be incorrect. In addition to any other factors and assumptions set forth in this press release, the material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: availability, demand and prices of raw materials, energy and supplies; the ability of the Company to mitigate the impacts of tariffs; risks related to expectations with regards to sales volume, earnings, product margins, product innovations, brand development and anticipated financial performance; the ability to develop new and innovative products that result in increased sales and market share; the maintenance of existing customer and supplier relationships; manufacturing facility efficiency; the ability of the Company to reduce operating and supply chain costs; the condition of the Canadian and American economies; product pricing; foreign exchange rates, especially the rate of exchange of the CAD to the USD; the ability to attract and retain customers; operating costs and improvement to operating efficiencies; interest rates; continued access to capital; the competitive environment and related market conditions; and the general assumption that none of the risks identified below or elsewhere in this document will materialize.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: compliance with food safety laws and regulations; timely identification of and response to events that could lead to a product recall; volatility in the CAD/USD exchange rate; competitive developments including increases in overseas seafood production and industry consolidation; ability to import seafood into North America while adhering to updated government sanctions; ability to adapt to regulatory changes and increase flexibility on seafood substitutions in certain products with customers; availability and price of seafood raw materials and finished goods and the impact of geopolitical events (and related economic sanctions) on the same; tariffs, trade wars and other trade barriers (including in the U.S. and Canada) and the associated impacts, including on certain seafood products and other supplies; costs of commodity products, freight, storage and other production inputs, and the ability to pass on cost increases; successful integration of acquired operations and other acquisition-related risk; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; shifts in market demands for seafood; performance of new products launched and existing products in the market place; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, taxation and regulatory requirements; technology changes with respect to production and other equipment and software programs; enterprise resource planning system risk; adverse impacts of cybersecurity attacks or breach of sensitive information; supplier fulfillment of contractual agreements and obligations; competitor reactions; completion and/or advancement of sustainability initiatives, including, without limitation, initiatives relating to the carbon workplan, waste reduction and/or seafood sustainability and traceability initiatives; High Liner Foods' ability to generate adequate cash flow or to finance its future business requirements through outside sources; credit risk associated with receivables from customers; volatility associated with the funding status of the Company's post-retirement pension benefits; adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; the availability of adequate levels of insurance; management retention and development; economic and geopolitical conditions such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the implementation and/or expansion of related sanctions; and the potential impact of a pandemic outbreak of a contagious illness, on general economic and business conditions and therefore the Company's operations and financial performance; and other factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under the Risk Factors sections of our most recent annual MD&A and Annual Information Form, all filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. Most recently, the Company acquired Mrs. Paul's® and Van de Kamp's® frozen seafood brands from Conagra Brands, Inc. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For more information, please contact: Paul Jewer, FCPA, FCA, Chief Executive Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7110, [email protected]; Kimberly Stephens, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7049, [email protected]