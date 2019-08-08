High Liner Foods Approves Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2019

LUNENBURG, NS, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), the leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, reported that on August 7, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.05 per share on the Company's common shares, payable on September 15, 2019 to holders of record on September 1, 2019.

The Company's earnings release reporting the operating results for the second quarter of 2019, and its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A as at and for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2019 were filed yesterday on SEDAR and are also available at www.highlinerfoods.com.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel and Sea Cuisine labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is the major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to investor@highlinerfoods.com .

For further information: Paul Jewer, FCPA, FCA, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7110, investor@highlinerfoods.com; Heather Keeler-Hurshman, CPA, CA, CPIR, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Performance, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7100, investor@highlinerfoods.com

