High-level business support services to ensure the growth of SMEs in the agri-food processing sector

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Inno-centre and Mr. André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, are proud to announce the large-scale deployment of a support service for SMEs in the agri-food processing sector to drive their performance and growth.

In practical terms, this initiative aims to provide high-level business advisory services to innovative companies in the agri-food processing sector to help them achieve growth by optimizing their operations and logistics, human resources, financial management, marketing and merchandising, shift to 4.0, etc.

The Government of Quebec is supporting this important initiative by providing a total of $5.5 million to Inno-centre, which will deploy a team of seasoned experts across the province.

"Our recovery will depend in large part on our entrepreneurs' ability to meet the significant challenges they face in the new economic reality," said Claude Martel, President of Inno-centre. "Now more than ever, we need to support businesses in achieving their business objectives in terms of performance and growth, the key factors of their competitiveness."

"This funding is excellent news for the bio-food sector and further proof of its importance for our government," said Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food André Lamontagne. "Through a $5.5 million investment in Inno-centre, our government is supporting food processing companies to provide them with the opportunity to benefit from high-quality consulting services and have the human resources they would not otherwise have access to. Competitiveness is the key to any business's success and a stepping stone for Quebec toward food autonomy."

About Inno-centre:

For 30 years, Inno-centre has provided consulting services to innovative SMEs at various stages of their development. Boasting over 110 consultants, its team works with more than 450 businesses, with a collective sales figure of $10G, across Quebec every year from its offices in Québec and Montréal. Visit www.inno-centre.com

