HH Global releases sustainability report and targets

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- HH Global has released its first annual sustainability report, detailing its sustainability strategy, achievements, and alignment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals - 17 goals to tackle poverty, inequality, and climate change by 2030.

The 'Innovation with Purpose' report can be viewed on the HH Global website ( www.hhglobal.com ) and illustrates how the company has helped their clients make more sustainable choices by redesigning products. In FY19 (ended March 31, 2019) HH Global helped save 28,000 trees, 130 million litres of water, 9,246 MWh of energy, and 8,903 tonnes of carbon. In real-world examples, these statistics represent enough trees to cover 14 football pitches, enough water to fill 52 Olympic swimming pools, enough energy to power 786 average homes and the equivalent of taking 1,895 average cars off the road.

Robert MacMillan , HH Global Chief Executive Officer, said: "I'm proud that HH Global is helping to tackle these issues. Our business purchases hundreds of thousands of tonnes of material on behalf of the world's leading brands, and we're doing great things to make sure that this is produced and consumed responsibly."

The 'Innovation with Purpose' report also formalises HH Global's sustainability targets for 2020, which are to save 38,000 trees, 120 million litres of water, 10,000 MWh of energy, and 11,000 tonnes of carbon.

Kevin Dunckley , HH Global Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, added: "It is more important than ever that we are transparent and committed to sustainability. Recent events around the world, including the UN Climate Action Summit and climate strike protests, are encouraging businesses to act responsibly and deliver positive change. We have a responsibility to take action - this report illustrates the progress we are making and shows how serious we are about driving sustainable initiatives in our industry."

HH Global's commitment to sustainability was reinforced further by the recent EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Gold renewal and score improvement . The EcoVadis assessment is an evaluation of how well a company has integrated the principles of CSR into their business and management system.

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, strategic marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company uses people, data and technology to provide customer experience, content development, and outsourced procurement services across multiple marketing delivery channels globally. Every HH Global solution brings deep expertise of over 1300 employees direct to clients by embedding a team on-site in their marketing departments. HHub, a best-in-class marketing technology platform, data analytics capabilities, and an expansive list of suppliers help HH Global teams drive down cost, time to market, improve quality and increase sustainability for its clients. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation programme, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With over $500M of spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com .

