HH Global expands global executive team appointing Matt Strawn as Chief Growth Officer

LONDON, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- HH Global, the world's leading responsible marketing activation partner, today announces the appointment of Matt Strawn as chief growth officer, reinforcing its leadership team to power the company's next phase of accelerated global growth and innovation.

Strawn will be responsible for driving transformative strategies across HH Global's global brand portfolio - acting as a catalyst for new client wins, enabling deeper relationships with existing clients and unlocking innovative, sustainable growth opportunities. His appointment comes as the company sharpens its strategic focus and further strengthens its global executive team's presence in North America.

Strawn joins HH Global from Accenture, where he spent over a decade as managing director. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the rapid expansion of Accenture Interactive - now Accenture Song - ranked the Largest Digital Agency Network by AdAge for six years straight, establishing it as the fastest-growing business in the company's history for nine consecutive years. His experience spans growth strategy, customer experience, marketing operations and digital transformation, with a track record of integrating data-driven marketing and emerging technologies to deliver outcome-based results.

Kristian Elgey, chief executive officer at HH Global, commented: "Matt brings a global perspective and a deep understanding of how to transform and grow businesses by putting client success and innovation at the center. As we continue to invest in our people, technology and operations, his leadership will be key to unlocking new value for clients and future-proofing their growth ambitions."

The appointment forms part of HH Global's broader strategy of investing to further enhance its leadership capability as it continues to evolve its strategy to meet the increasingly complex, fast-moving marketing landscape and changing consumer behaviors. With continued momentum in client delivery, sustainability, innovation and technology investment, the company is focused on enabling brands to meet both today's demands and tomorrow's disruptions.

Strawn added: "HH Global's commitment to client impact, sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with what I believe drives true business growth. I'm excited to join a team that's not only shaping the future of marketing activation but doing so with integrity, creativity and scale."

Reporting to Kristian Elgey, Strawn operates from HH Global's San Francisco office. His addition to HH Global's executive team follows the recent appointments of Matt Cherry as chief human resources officer, David Glogoff as chief legal officer and the promotion of Michelle Ganz to chief client officer.

HH Global remains the trusted growth partner to the world's most respected brands, and its ongoing leadership evolution underscores its commitment to staying ahead of industry transformation while delivering on its vision of stronger, more responsible brand growth.

