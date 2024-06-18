Thanks to an unequivocal proof of concept and a solid team, the startup was able to rally investors for an oversubscribed funding round in a still somewhat hesitant market. The venture capital fund Accelia Capital led the way;

"Accelia Capital is pleased to lead the funding round for Heylist, an innovative Quebec-based company in the influencer marketing sector powered by artificial intelligence. Led by the distinguished entrepreneur Vicky Boudreau, Heylist aims to become a global leader in influencer marketing, and Accelia is proud to support the company in its growth." – Annick Charbonneau, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Accelia Capital.

Among the investors are The51 (Calgary-Toronto) and Anges Québec, joined by strategic angel investors in Canada and the United States, enabling the company to benefit from expertise and networks in its target markets. The Government of Quebec, through its Impulsion PME program managed by Investissement Québec, also participated significantly in the round.

"With its platform integrating artificial intelligence, Heylist is innovating to make the influencer marketing sector even more effective and collaborative. It is thanks to visionary young companies like this one that we strengthen Quebec's position as a leader in technological innovation." – Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

"Supporting young companies like Heylist at such a pivotal moment as their pre-launch is one of the many roles Investissement Québec aims to play in the business journey of Quebec companies. In addition to the financial support provided through the Impulsion PME program, we are also pleased to assist the Heylist team in their efforts to reach various markets outside Quebec." – Bicha Ngo, President and CEO of Investissement Québec

"Having Accelia and The51, which champions women in tech, as partners is a source of pride for our entire team, which is 70% women. We are also very privileged to have the support of the Government of Quebec as our social mission will help create wealth by enabling everyone - whether they are beginners, students, single mothers, or others - to increase their income while pursuing their passions." – Vicky Boudreau, President and Co-founder of Heylist.

