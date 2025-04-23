Montreal-Based Tech Company Heylist Wins Webby Award for Marketing and Content Management in Software Services & Platforms

MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Heylist announced today that it has been named the Best Marketing and content management in the Apps & Software category in the 29th Annual Webby Awards. Heylist will be honored at the 29th Annual Webby Awards ceremony in New York City on May 12th. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

Officially launched in February 2024, Heylist is revolutionizing the creator economy by making influencer marketing more inclusive and efficient. Designed to bridge the gap between brands and smaller influencers, the platform automates campaign processes while empowering creators with the tools, data, and support they need to thrive—no matter the size of their audience.

"Winning a Webby Award is an incredible milestone for our team and our mission. Being recognized alongside iconic tech companies like Notion, Apple, Strava, and Asana is absolutely surreal. At Heylist, we believe the future of marketing is personal, inclusive, and creator-driven. This recognition only strengthens our commitment to making influencer marketing more accessible and impactful for everyone—from indie creators to global brands." Shares Vicky Boudreau, CEO and co-founder of Heylist.

"Nominees like Heylist are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year."

An impressive jury

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Heinz; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH, to name a few. See full list.

About Heylist

With a mission to provide opportunities for smaller influencers while simplifying marketers' tasks, Heylist connects them through an easy-to-use platform. In addition to automating the steps in influencer marketing campaigns for its users, Heylist provides creators with the tools and support needed to succeed, regardless of their audience size. It's worth noting that last June, to support its growth, Heylist completed a first oversubscribed funding round of $1.6 million, with major stakeholders including Accelia Capital, Investissement Québec, The51, and Anges Québec.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed by The New York Times as the "Internet's highest honor," The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization celebrating excellence online—across Websites, Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Apps & Software, Social Media, Podcasts, Games, AI, and more. Established in 1996, the Webbys received nearly 13,000 entries this year from all 50 U.S. states and over 70 countries. Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), The Webby Awards count WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, NAACP, KPMG, and Fast Company among their sponsors and partners.

