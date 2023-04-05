TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - With the first Zellers locations now open across the country, Canadians are discovering Anko: the newest must-have brand that delivers quality and style at real value. Born in Australia, Anko has developed a massive fan base of devotees across that nation, sprouting dedicated social media accounts and champions of the products across multiple categories. As the new private label for Zellers, customers can - for the first time ever - now shop Anko in Canada, only at Zellers.

Zellers.ca (CNW Group/The Bay) Zellers.ca (CNW Group/The Bay) Tapas 12-Piece Dinner Set, $39 / Service De Vaisselle Tapas, 12 Pièces, 39 $ (CNW Group/The Bay) Fluted Glass Sideboard, $149 / Crédence À Verre Cannelé, 149$ (CNW Group/The Bay) Zellers.ca (CNW Group/The Bay) Mushroom Cat Scratcher, $49 / Griffoir En Forme De Champignon, 49$ (CNW Group/The Bay) 18-Piece Wooden Ice-Cream Shop, $45 / Bar Laitier En Bois, 18 Pièces, 45 $ (CNW Group/The Bay)

"As we began to source the assortment for Zellers, we set three criteria on which we wouldn't compromise: design, quality, and value," said Kartik Rathod, SVP, Merchandising, Zellers. "We travelled the globe, eventually to Australia, where we met with the Anko team and saw first-hand the popularity of the brand. We knew very quickly that partnering to bring Anko to Canada would be a win for Zellers and our customers."

Anko has developed a reputation for on-trend, responsibly-sourced products that customers love, from toys and pets, bed, bath and kitchen, accent furniture and apparel.

"Anko has grown to be a much loved and market leading brand in Australia and we are very excited to launch Anko in Canada, exclusively through Zellers," says Ian Bailey, Managing Director, Kmart Group Australia

Already proving to be a fan favourite in Canada, Anko is available at every one of Zellers locations inside Hudson's Bay stores, as well as on Zellers.ca.

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand spankin' new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love - Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

SOURCE The Bay

