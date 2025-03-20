Hey Canada, it's time to take action for nature during Earth Hour

WWF-Canada is asking the public to participate in the Biggest Hour for Earth yet by doing something positive for nature here in Canada.

Here's how to participate:

Speak up for endangered Southern Resident killer whales. There are only 73 of these whales left and they face imminent threats to their survival. Click here to send a letter urging the federal government to put stronger protections in place before it's too late.

Make an action plan for creating wildlife habitat at home. Sign up for a free re:grow account to learn how you can help support bees, birds and other wildlife by growing native plants. Habitats can grow anywhere — including your yard, patio, balcony or community garden.

Register for the WWF Climb for Nature. This year, you can reach new heights for yourself and wildlife by climbing steps in Toronto ( April 5-6 ), Vancouver ( May 10 ) or anywhere in Canada (April-June). The funds you raise will support efforts to recover wildlife, conserve nature and fight climate change.

Stay current on conservation. Sign up for WWF-Canada's Fieldnotes newsletter and follow our social media accounts @wwfcanada to receive the latest updates and help spread the word.

Earth Hour may have started as a symbolic lights-off moment, but over time, it has grown into a movement that invites us to act in diverse, meaningful ways, and the urgency has only increased. Last year was the hottest on record, and according to WWF's Living Planet Report 2024, the average size of monitored wildlife populations globally has declined by 73 per cent in just 50 years.

Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada says:

"Earth Hour is a reminder that caring people acting together can help change the world. The rapid changes happening around us can lead us to feel powerless. But each of us can play a role in protecting biodiversity and fighting climate change, in Canada and around the globe. It can start with taking action for just one hour — and then keep going!"

About Earth Hour

Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots environmental movement, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organizations in more than 180 countries and territories to take actions for our planet.

Earth Hour 2025 aims to create the Biggest Hour for Earth with its call-to-action "Give an hour for Earth." It encourages participants from all walks of life, around the world, to share their commitment to the planet by dedicating one hour to fun and planet-supportive activities. This serves as a rallying cry for the unprecedented collective action needed to address pressing environmental challenges. Visit earthhour.org to discover more about Earth Hour around the world.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

