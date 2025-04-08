Hex Trust Partners with IDA to Provide Institutional-grade Custody for Stablecoin Products

HONG KONG, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hex Trust , a leading digital assets financial institution specializing in custody, staking, and markets services has partnered with IDA , a premier HK-based fintech company. Through this collaboration, Hex Trust will provide licensed, institutional-grade custody services for IDA's stablecoin products, enabling compliant and seamless cross-border commerce and digital payments.

With its multi-jurisdictional licenses, and deep institutional expertise, Hex Trust will ensure secure and compliant custody solutions that uphold regulatory standards and enhance security for all transactions with IDA. Furthermore, IDA and Hex Trust will collaborate to explore real-world use cases for cross-border trade, aiming to enhance payment efficiency while ensuring regulatory requirements.

"The stablecoin initiative will strengthen Hong Kong's competitive edge as a global financial hub," said Giorgia Pellizzari, Managing Director and Head of Custody of Hex Trust. "Our role as an institutional-grade custodian reflects our commitment to fostering a secure and compliant financial ecosystem for digital assets. We're excited to partner with IDA to propel the success of this innovative product."

Sean Lee, Co-Founder and CSO of IDA, stated, "This marks just the beginning of our partnership. Beyond custody, we are exploring new opportunities to unlock global trade and commerce, enabling smoother transactions in collaboration with Hex Trust."

In addition to the stablecoin solution, IDA is developing a comprehensive financial infrastructure to bridge stablecoin operations with enhanced connectivity between blockchain networks and traditional financial systems. Hex Trust and IDA are also exploring deeper collaborations, including FX features, on this robust platform to foster a thriving stablecoin ecosystem.

About Hex Trust

Established in 2018, Hex Trust offers regulated institutional digital asset custody, staking, and markets services to builders, investors, and service providers. Get access to our comprehensive, secure, and regulated suite of services built on our proprietary and fully integrated infrastructure. For more information, visit Hextrust.com or follow Hex Trust on LinkedIn , X , and Telegram .

About IDA Finance Hong Kong Limited (IDA)

IDA is the premier digital asset technology company to spearhead the widespread adoption of blockchain finance and to empower businesses to seamlessly integrate between Web2 and Web3.

IDA will launch a stablecoin product which is designed to drive enhanced connectivity of digital currency for seamless commerce and payments between Hong Kong and global markets, 24/7/365. To maintain the highest level of security and stability, all circulating stablecoins will always be fully backed by at least 100% reserve assets in regulated Hong Kong based authorized institutions.

More information can be found at idafi.xyz / LinkedIn / X

Disclaimer:

