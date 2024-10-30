IDA Partners with UAE's Zand Bank to Facilitate Blockchain-based Cross-border Payments in the Belt and Road Regions

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- IDA, a leading Hong Kong-based stablecoin issuer, has announced a strategic partnership with Zand Bank, the UAE's first fully licensed all-digital bank. Zand Bank empowers UAE and global corporate, institutional, and wealth clients to unlock new opportunities, foster sustainable growth, and drive positive impact in the digital economy.

Through this partnership, IDA and Zand Bank aim to achieve cost-effective and efficient cross-border transactions across the Belt and Road regions and BRICS Plus, providing businesses with streamlined 24/7 digital payments.

Michael Chan (left), CEO of Zand Bank, and Sean Lee (right), Co-Founder & CSO of IDA, signed a MOU, planning to initiate collaborative projects related to the Belt and Road Initiative.

Michael Chan, CEO at Zand Bank commented: "We are excited to partner with IDA. Together, we are committed to strengthening connectivity between the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and China, fostering greater economic collaboration and opportunities for growth. By leveraging blockchain technology and AI, we are making cross-border payments more efficient, reliable, and accessible for everyone."

Commenting on this partnership, Sean Lee, Co-founder and CSO at IDA said: "We are thrilled to partner with Zand Bank as this partnership aligns with the broader goals of financial innovation and digital transformation in the Middle East and Asia, positioning both companies at the forefront of the fintech revolution. The integration of stablecoins into cross-border payments promises to bring unprecedented transparency and stability, ensuring users can confidently transact with fiat-referenced digital currencies, and provides convenience for businesses which would like to access the Belt and Road countries."

The UAE and Hong Kong are two major financial centres, with significant cooperation in areas such as banking, insurance, and capital markets. The growth rate of trade growth between the Emirates and Hong Kong was one of the fastest among the UAE's major trading partners, as reported by UAE newspaper "The National" in September 2024. Moreover, Hong Kong acts as a gateway for UAE companies to access the Chinese market and other parts of Asia. The UAE's active involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative, supported by its strategic ties with China and Hong Kong, reflects its firm commitment to sustainable economic growth and international cooperation.

About IDA Finance Hong Kong Limited (IDA)

IDA is the premier digital asset technology company to spearhead the widespread adoption of blockchain finance and to empower businesses to seamlessly integrate between Web2 and Web3.

HKDA, a fiat-referenced stablecoin built on public blockchain protocols, will be the first product launched by IDA. HKDA is designed to drive enhanced digital connectivity for seamless commerce and payments between Hong Kong and global markets, 24/7/365. To maintain the highest level of security and stability, all circulating HKDA will always be fully backed by at least 100% reserve assets in regulated Hong Kong based authorized institutions.

To maximize the network effect of HKDA for domestic and cross-border usage, IDA is partnering with key industry players to facilitate the minting, redemption and widespread acceptance of HKDA as a payment and settlement digital currency. In subsequent phases, IDA will also launch key products denominated in other US Dollar (USD) pegged currencies with ecosystem partners across regulated financial institutions and Web3 platforms.

About Zand Bank:

Zand Bank is a fully licensed bank by the Central Bank of UAE since July 2022. Our mission is to enable our UAE and global corporate, institutional, and wealth clients to unlock new opportunities, foster sustainable growth, and drive together positive impact in the evolving digital economy. Think beyond banking; think Zand, where infinite opportunities await.

