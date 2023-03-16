Hertel-New York Interconnection Line - The BAPE has published its report

QUEBEC CITY, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - At the request of the ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs, Benoit Charette, the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) has published its report on the inquiry and targeted consultation on Hydro-Quebec's Hertel-New York Interconnection Line project on the territory of the regional county municipalities of Roussillon, Le Haut-Richelieu, and Les Jardins-de-Napierville.

The report contains a brief description of the project, a summary of the opinions and concerns of the participants, the Commission of Inquiry analysis as well as its findings and opinions. The Commission's main conclusions are gathered in a fact sheet containing the highlights that can be found at the beginning of the report.

The Commission of Inquiry was composed of Joseph Zayed, Chair, and Marie-Eve Fortin, Commissioner. Its mandate was from December 12, 2022, to March 1st, 2023. Through its work, the Commission provided citizens with a conducive and respectful environment in which to inform and express themselves.

Since 1978, the BAPE has been informing and consulting the population on projects and on any environmental issue that could have an impact on their environment or quality of life. As an impartial government agency, it investigates and advises the government in order to inform its decision-making.

