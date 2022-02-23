Initiative part of The Sweeter Together Project, a multi-year partnership with the goal of driving inclusivity and creating a sense of belonging for children across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - This February, HERSHEY'S is helping BGC Clubs boost their participation in the national event Pink Shirt Day (February 23), which promotes anti-bullying and inclusivity for all, by providing grants to 20 Clubs to run Pink Shirt Day events and activities across the country. The funding also allows BGC Canada to provide toolkits and resources to all Clubs and host two webinars for Club youth and staff featuring Fahd Alhattab, a youth leadership speaker, entrepreneur, community builder, and BGC alumnus.

"One of our core BGC values is Belonging, which encapsulates the inclusivity that is at the heart of Pink Shirt Day and our partnership with HERSHEY'S," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada. "Thanks to their generosity, more Clubs across the country will be able to take part in Pink Shirt Day and teach even more youth about the power of inclusivity and kindness. And this initiative is just the beginning—we are excited about the fantastic year ahead!"

Funding for Pink Shirt Day activities at BGC Clubs is part of The Sweeter Together Project, a multi-year partnership between HERSHEY's and BGC Canada that will drive inclusivity and create a sense of belonging for kids and teens across Canada. In 2022, the Project also includes four other programs (note programs are subject to change):



Turn HERSHEY'S Into Hoops is a community-driven initiative with NBA Canada and BGC Canada that brings young athletes together through basketball. The 2022 program includes refurbishing two BGC courts and providing new backboards and nets for BGC Club courts across the country, leaving a meaningful impression on Canadian communities for years to come.

is a community-driven initiative with NBA Canada and BGC Canada that brings young athletes together through basketball. The 2022 program includes refurbishing two BGC courts and providing new backboards and nets for BGC Club courts across the country, leaving a meaningful impression on Canadian communities for years to come. HERSHEY'S Easter is an in-store awareness and donation program where HERSHEY'S Eggies will donate $10,000 CAD to BGC Canada during the Easter season to fund programs that bring children together in the spirit of belonging.

is an in-store awareness and donation program where HERSHEY'S Eggies will donate CAD to BGC Canada during the Easter season to fund programs that bring children together in the spirit of belonging. HERSHEY'S S'mores is a summer in-store campaign where $0.10 from the purchase of every HERSHEY'S S'mores Kit (up to a maximum donation of $20,0000 CAD) will support BGC Canada's programming for young people across the country.

is a summer in-store campaign where from the purchase of every HERSHEY'S S'mores Kit (up to a maximum donation of CAD) will support BGC Canada's programming for young people across the country. HERSHEY'S Kisses Sweet Reunions is a holiday activation with the goal of bringing people together around the holidays—for every use of the Snapchat filter "KISSletoe" with a friend or family member in the frame, HERSHEY'S will donate to BGC Canada (up to a maximum donation of $10,000 CAD).

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BGC Canada for The Sweeter Together Project and Pink Shirt Day," says Alexia Wharton, Senior Director Marketing, Hershey Canada. "Hershey Canada is committed to making a difference, and we are proud to be partnering with an organization with such a powerful mission. This partnership will be a key driver of Hershey Canada's CSR strategy, laddering up to our global company purpose of Making More Moments of Goodness for consumers."

Looking for activities on Pink Shirt Day? Check out BGC Canada's Pink Shirt Day toolkit!

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all age s and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About Hershey Canada Inc.

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS.

SOURCE BGC Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Jared Morrow, BGC Canada, Director, Editorial & Content, [email protected], 905-477-7272 x2202; Andie Doan, Hershey Canada Inc., Marketing Manager & CSR Representative, [email protected], 416-997-3859