TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Hershey Canada has been awarded the top spot on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on January 23rd, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected Canada's Best Employers 2024 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 40,000 Canada-based employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 500 people within Canada. Over 900 thousand employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations:

Personal Evaluation: Employee's current opinion of their employer overall: respondents were asked to gauge their overall willingness to evaluate their employer to family and friends. Employee's Previous Employers: respondents were also asked to rate their willingness to recommend any previous employers of the last two years Public Evaluation: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances, and family members that stand out either positively or negatively.

Based on the results of the study, Hershey Canada is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2024.

"Earning the number one ranking on Canada's list of best employers is an incredible honor that speaks to our exceptional workplace culture and talented employees across the country," said Herjit Bhalla, Vice President Canada, APAC & Middle East for The Hershey Company. "At Hershey Canada, we foster an environment of care, appreciation and continuous growth so that all team members can develop professionally while bringing moments of goodness to our consumers each day. I want to congratulate and thank our remarkable team who make Hershey Canada such a fantastic place to work."

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE'S, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS.

