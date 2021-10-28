LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin for the development of landing gears for its next generation of defense aircraft.

"We are proud to see our expertise recognized by a major player like Lockheed Martin. Winning this very promising contract will help strengthen our business relationship with this important client and bring about new opportunities," said Martin Brassard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Héroux-Devtek.

The new contract will focus on the development of a completely new generation of landing gears, which positively reflects on the high level of expertise of Héroux-Devtek's engineering teams as well as on the excellence of the manufacturing teams who have met the high standards of a leader in innovation and R&D such as Lockheed Martin.

A relationship of trust that strengthens over time

The relationship between Héroux-Devtek and Lockheed Martin began in the 1990s when Héroux-Devtek provided maintenance for the landing gears for the P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, the manufacture of landing gears for the C-130 cargo aircraft, as well as for the design and manufacture of landing gears for the CH-53K helicopter and flight opening door uplock system for the F-35 multi-role aircraft.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.

For further information: Héroux-Devtek Inc., Stéphane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 450-679-3330, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Hugo Delorme, Tel.: 514-700-5550, ext. 555, [email protected]

Related Links

www.herouxdevtek.com

