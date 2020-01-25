Héroux-Devtek congratulates The Boeing Company for the first flight of the 777X

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) congratulates The Boeing Company on a successful first flight for the new 777X airplane.

Héroux-Devtek was selected to supply complete landing gear systems for the Boeing 777 and 777X in 2013, including the main and nose landing gear, and the nose landing gear drag strut.

"Everyone at Héroux-Devtek is proud to be part of the 777X program and congratulates Boeing on their successful first flight. We remain committed to supplying quality products and look forward to reaching other great milestones together!" said Martin Brassard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Héroux-Devtek.

The 777X is Boeing's newest family of twin-aisle airplanes that builds on the passenger-preferred and market-leading 777. In November 2013, Boeing Commercial Airplanes launched the airplane at the Dubai Airshow with 259 orders and commitments from four customers. Production of the 777X began in 2017 and first delivery is targeted for 2021.

Héroux-Devtek is also a sole-source supplier of landing gear, spare parts and aftermarket services to Boeing for a wide range of other defence and commercial programs.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 50% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

