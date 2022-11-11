LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, is pleased to announce today that it has been awarded a contract by Embraer to design, develop and manufacture the main deck cargo door actuation system for the E190F and E195F Freighter conversion program. The agreement, which will be fulfilled by Héroux-Devtek's team in Spain, also includes the delivery of spare parts and aftermarket services for the life of the program.

"We are very proud to have been selected by Embraer to supply this cargo door actuation system. This contract award is a testament to our expertise in actuation systems, and we are eager to demonstrate our world-class capabilities for the design, development and support of such complex electromechanical actuation systems. We believe in the potential of this program and look forward to this opportunity to further collaborate with Embraer" said Héroux-Devtek President & CEO, Martin Brassard.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defense sectors. Approximately 93% of the Corporation's sales is outside of Canada, including about 59% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.

For further information: Héroux-Devtek Inc.: Stéphane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 450-679-3330, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Hugo Delorme, Tel.: 514-700-5550, ext. 555, [email protected]