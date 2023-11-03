LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by world leading aero engine manufacturer ITP Aero. This agreement entails the definition, manufacture, and validation of a nozzle actuator technological demonstrator for the Next Generation Fighter Engine, which will power the Next Generation Weapon System/Future Combat Aircraft System (NGWS/FCAS). The contract, to be executed by Héroux-Devtek's Spanish subsidiary COMPAÑÍA ESPAÑOLA DE SISTEMAS AERONÁUTICOS, S.A.U. (CESA), spans a 27-month duration and encompasses activities such as trade-offs, pioneering new technologies for a nozzle actuator, and the production of several demonstrator components, including both partial and complete assemblies for testing on an engine test bench.

"We are proud to have been chosen by ITP Aero to spearhead the development of these cutting-edge technologies. This contract represents a significant milestone for Héroux-Devtek in Spain as it confirms our onboarding to the FCAS program. It also stands as a testament to the enduring, successful partnership between CESA and ITP Aero, which has thrived since our collaboration on the EJ200 for the Eurofighter program. The FCAS Phase 1B project is not just a contract, it's an opportunity to push the boundaries of aerospace technology and contribute to the future of aviation. Our Spanish subsidiary is eager to define the requirements and develop the advanced technologies needed to create this revolutionary aircraft," said Martin Brassard, President and CEO of Héroux-Devtek.

Furthermore, this contract underscores a resounding recognition of Héroux-Devtek's expertise in actuators. The end customers for this program are the Ministries of Defence of France, Spain, and Germany, positioning this collaboration as a cornerstone for the future of European Defence capabilities.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 94% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 61% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.

For further information: Héroux-Devtek Inc., Stéphane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 450-679-3330; [email protected], Héroux-Devtek Spain (CESA), Hugo Lorrain, Vice-President, Spain, Tel.: +34 916240105, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Hugo Delorme, Tel.: 514-700-5550, ext. 555, [email protected]