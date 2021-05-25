With nearly 35 years of experience in venture capital and equity investments, Ms. Thabet co-founded Celtis Capital in 2003, a firm specialized in transactional services for mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and corporate finance, as well as asset management. Prior to co-founding Celtis Capital, she worked at Société générale de financement du Québec (SGF) where she held different management positions with increased responsibilities from 1987 to 1998. After leaving SGF, she launched AT Capital, an investment management company. Throughout her career, she has served on several boards of directors. Ms. Thabet holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Sherbrooke University, a master's degree in business administration from Concordia University and is an Institute-certified Director from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

"We are privileged to welcome Ms. Thabet to our Board of Directors. Her extensive career, particularly in the field of mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance, will bring a new insight to the Board of Directors. We look forward to working closely with Ms. Thabet" said Mr. Gilles Labbé, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Héroux-Devtek.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

