LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek", the "Corporation" or the "Company"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, is pleased to announce today that it has been awarded a long-term contract for the repair and overhaul of the main landing gear and side braces for the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers in support of the overhaul contract awarded to Boeing by the U.S. Navy in 2021.

"In winning the Main Landing Gear manufacturing contract with Boeing few years ago, it was clear to us that we would have all capabilities to support aftermarket requirements for this very strategic Defence aircraft. I am very proud of what this contract represents for Héroux-Devtek and the recognition of our expertise in supporting large programs," said Héroux-Devtek President & CEO, Martin Brassard. "I would like to thank Boeing for their continued trust in our Company, which testifies to the strong relationships fostered by our open and collaborative approach with customers."

The contract scope includes the repair and overhaul of equipment and the supply of spare parts to support the repair program. The first part of the contract, which covers 40 aircraft, is expected to be followed by options and aims the sustainment of the complete US Navy fleet of over 600 aircraft.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX ) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

