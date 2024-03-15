Heroic Partners with Thunderpick as Exclusive Global Betting Sponsor Across Multiple Teams

Multi-Year Deal Elevates Esports Engagement Through Innovative Betting Experiences

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Heroic, the esports organization for the future, is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with Thunderpick, the leading online crypto betting platform. This multi-year agreement positions Thunderpick as the Exclusive Global Betting Sponsor for Heroic's CS2, Dota 2, and Sim Racing teams, and highlights the shared ambition of both organizations to revolutionize fan engagement in esports.

The partnership follows the recent announcement of Thunderpick World Championship 2024, the brand's namesake $1 Million prize pool tournament where Heroic is set to compete. Thunderpick will also support Heroic in the CS2 PGL Major this month, and the DOTA2 ESL One Birmingham in April, where they have already secured their qualification.

"Partnering with Heroic, a team known for its leadership and success across various esports titles, is a significant milestone for Thunderpick," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "We're looking forward to supporting Heroic's journey, cheering them on at Thunderpick World Championship 2024, and making awesome innovations in the esports space together."

The collaboration between Heroic and Thunderpick is more than a sponsorship; it's a fusion of passion, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of enhancing the esports landscape. Fans of Heroic can anticipate engaging activities, exclusive content, cool merch, and unique opportunities to connect with their favorite team like never before.

About Thunderpick:

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high-quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, and various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

About Heroic:

Heroic is a leading esports organization with elite rosters competing at the highest levels in CS2, DOTA2, Fortnite and Sim Racing. Rooted in Nordic heritage, the organization has transcended regional boundaries to become a powerhouse in the international esports community. Beyond its competitive achievements, Heroic is renowned for its distinctive tone of voice, forging close community interactions and utilizing humor to inspire, entertain, and unite millions worldwide through storytelling and content creation.

