OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, a coalition of national and provincial heritage organizations released a joint statement calling on the Government of Canada to take immediate steps to establish an Indigenous-led National Framework for Indigenous Cultural Heritage Rights. This framework is critical for facilitating the return of Indigenous Ancestors and cultural belongings through repatriation while also upholding the cultural heritage rights of Indigenous peoples across Canada.

As Canada observes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, this coalition reflects on the commitments made under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (2021) and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action. Despite these commitments, essential measures, including the co-development of a national approach to repatriation, remain stalled. With 6.7 million Indigenous cultural belongings in the care of Canadian cultural heritage institutions, the coalition urges the government to allocate $20 million over five years for Indigenous-led consultations on this framework, alongside an additional $3 million for initial research into the scope and costs of repatriation.

The statement emphasizes that fulfilling these obligations is not merely an act of reconciliation; it is a legal and moral responsibility. The proposed framework, rooted in Indigenous self-determination, transparency, and holistic protection of cultural heritage, aims to empower Indigenous communities and affirm their rights to their cultural heritage.

The coalition calls on the Government of Canada to transition from acknowledgment to action, establishing clear timelines and committing long-term funding for the complete development and implementation of the framework.

Read the joint statement here: https://museums.ca/site/aboutthecma/newsandannouncements/september302024

SOURCE Canadian Museums Association

For further information, please contact: Danielle Tremblay, Director, Communications, Canadian Museums Association, [email protected]