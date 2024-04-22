The hair care brands have donated $100,000 to EcoSchools Canada while making it easier to shop for more sustainable hair care products through their "Do More with Less" program in collaboration with Walmart Canada

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Procter and Gamble's (P&G) hair care brands Herbal Essences, Head & Shoulders and Native have partnered with EcoSchools Canada which includes a $100,000 donation to support environmental education and leadership in schools.

P&G “Do More with Less” program in collaboration with EcoSchools Canada and Walmart Canada (CNW Group/P&G Beauty)

EcoSchools Canada is a non-profit organization endorsing environmental leadership and climate action in schools. Their innovative certification program reaches approximately one million Canadian students annually and helps to incentivize, track and reward environmental actions that reduce energy and waste, raise awareness and incorporate environmental learning into curriculum.

"Thanks to P&G's generous donation, EcoSchools Canada will be able to support schools that are acting to protect the environment and working towards certifying as an EcoSchool this year. This is a process that includes the development and delivery of teacher training, regional resource development and certification assessments," said Ryan Dyment, Co-Executive Director, EcoSchools Canada. "With this support, we're looking forward to supporting students as they take climate action in their communities and certifying more schools across Canada."

As part of this initiative, the hair care brands are also launching the "Do More with Less" program at Walmart stores across Canada, making sustainable and responsible products more accessible to all Canadians by being available at mass retailers. Products featured include:

NEW Herbal Essences with Pure Plant Essences is 96% naturally derived* and made with real, pure plant ingredients like pure aloe and camellia flower oil. The 400 mL bottle features 25 per cent less plastic** and is fully recyclable.

NEW Head & Shoulders BARE offers clinically proven dandruff control while using just 9 ingredients. It also features a new ECOBOTTLE that is made with 45% less plastic*** and is rollable to get every last drop of product.

Native Hair Care products are vegan, thoughtfully made with clean, simple ingredients and are sulfate, silicone, paraben and dye free.

"P&G is thrilled to collaborate with Walmart Canada and partner with EcoSchools Canada to promote environmental education in schools and stores. And by supporting a wonderful organization like EcoSchools Canada, more students will have the opportunity to become environmental leaders". said Lisa Reid, Country Leader, P&G Beauty Canada.

The "Do More for Less" program can be found in Walmart stores across Canada now. For more information on the EcoSchools partnership and Walmart Canada collaboration, visit Walmart.ca.

*Natural source ingredients with limited processing & purified water. After processing, natural source ingredient maintain ≥50% of their natural origin material.

** vs. Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips 400 mL, g/mL

*** per ml vs. our 370ml bottle

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Lenor®, Native®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $750 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

About EcoSchools Canada

Since 2005, EcoSchools Canada's award-winning certification program moves schools and school communities further along the sustainability continuum by supporting student leadership, climate action and professional development for teachers. Register your school for free today at ecoschools.ca.

SOURCE P&G Beauty

For further information: For more information, please contact Sarah Rigler at [email protected]