HempNova Reports 2019 Financial Results and Provides 2020 Plan

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - HempNova Lifetech Corporation, (the "Company" or "HempNova"), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and provides 2020 plan. All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, except otherwise noted.

YEAR 2019 HIGHTLIGHTS

Leased the first hemp processing facility in Eugene, Oregon , USA;

, USA; Closed $3.9 million equity financing;

equity financing; Built and fully permitted a 10,000 sq. ft. hemp drying workshop in Eugene, Oregon , USA;

, USA; Successfully provided drying and storage services to local hemp growers and dried 1.4 million pounds dired biomass in 2019 season;

Generated $7,042,932 revenue by providing drying and storage services;

revenue by providing drying and storage services; Gross profit of $5,836,992 with 83% gross profit margin;

with 83% gross profit margin; Generated EBITA of $4,728,721 ;

; Net income of $2,842,200 or $0.08 per share; and

or per share; and As of December 31, 2019 , net working capital of $5,034,872 .

In June 2019, the Company leased and started building up its first hemp processing facility (the "Oscar Facility") in Eugene, Oregon, USA. The Oscar Facility, a previous USDA certified food processing facility, is a 1.7-acre commercial property with 23,000 sq. ft. factory and warehouses.

At the Oscar Facility, outside the existing building, the Company built and fully permitted a 10,000 sq. ft. hemp drying workshop and installed four commercial dryers therein. During 2019 drying season, the Company provided drying services to local hemp growers and dried 1.4 million pounds dried biomass in its 49 days drying operation.

In addition, the Company built up an analytical laboratory inside the Oscar Facility. The laboratory was extensively used during 2019 drying season.

In 2019, the Company generated $7,042,932 revenue from its drying and storage services for Oregon hemp growers. Cost of goods sold was $1,205,940. As a result, gross profit was $5,836,992 or 83% gross profit margin. Administrative expenses were $1,528,748, which included whole year admin expenses prior to as well as during 2019 drying season. The Company generated $4,728,721 EBITA from the operation. Net income was $2,842,200 or $0.08 per share.

For detailed audited financial statements of the Company, please visit the Company's filings on SEDAR.

YEAR 2020 PLAN

In 2020, the Company will continue its strategy and objective to become a leading vertical integrated one-stop service provider to hemp growers, including germination, propagation, flower drying & processing, biomass drying & processing, and marketing & sales of hemp products. In 2020, the Company will focus on upgrading and further building up its Oscar Facility, major expansion into Southern Oregon, and marketing & sales of hemp flowers, biomass and other products.

Oscar Facility

At the Oscar Facility, the Company will upgrade its four existing commercial dryers to increase the drying capacity by 30% to 40%. In 2020, the Company will also complete its build-up of and obtain required permits for the refinery workshop to produce full spectrum CBD distillates, isolates, THC-free distillates and other CBD products. The Company has started Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) food safety certification and GMP certification processes for the Oscar Facility.

Expansion into Southern Oregon, USA

The hemp industry has grown rapidly in USA since 2018 Farm Bill. During 2019, there was about 500% increase in hemp growing, compared to 2018 in Oregon. As a result, the Company expects continual shortage of various hemp related services due to such strong growth. The Company plans to aggressively expand its business in Southern Oregon in a cost-efficient way. Two large commercial dryers have already been purchased for Southern Oregon. The Company will construct or acquire major facilities with large capacity for hemp germination, propagation, flower drying & processing, biomass drying & processing in Southern Oregon. For this purpose, the Company is actively looking for acquisition opportunities.

