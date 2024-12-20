Hempnova Lifetech Corporation Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Hempnova Lifetech Corporation (the "Company" or "Hempnova") is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on December 20, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at four, and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 4, 2024 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows:

Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Ken Z. Cai 100 % 0.00 % Maria Tang 100 % 0.00 % Min Peng 100 % 0.00 % Shawn Dang 100 % 0.00 %

Shareholders voted 100% in favor of setting the number of directors at four, 100% in favor of appointing MSLL CAP LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors, and 99.82% in favor of other businesses.

Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results filed under the Company SEDAR profile on December 20, 2024.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Ken Cai

Chairman and the CEO

SOURCE HempNova Lifetech Corporation

For more information on Hempnova Lifetech Corporation, please visit the website at https://www.hempnova.com or contact Maria Tang at (604)-688-8002