HEMPNOVA ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - HempNova Lifetech Corporation, (the "Company" or "HempNova") is excited to announce a significant development in its leadership with the election of Ms. Min Peng as a Director, effective immediately. This announcement follows the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 7, 2023.

Ms. Min Peng, a distinguished philanthropist, brings over two decades of expertise in public welfare initiatives to HempNova. Her influential presence extends across various charitable organizations, complemented by her successful entrepreneurial background. Currently serving as the Chairman of Hong Kong's Rongxin Far East Group and Beijing's Fuda Shunyi Property Management Co., Ltd., Ms. Peng's entrepreneurial journey commenced in 1989, spanning diverse sectors such as fashion, automotive, and real estate. Since 2008, her dedicated focus on philanthropy has harmonized with her company's expansion into international business ventures, encompassing commercial real estate, modern agriculture, camp education, and stem cell health technology.

Simultaneously, the Company announced the departure of Mr. Jian Sun as a Director, effective immediately. HempNova thanks Mr. Sun for his valuable contributions, which greatly aided the Company during his tenure. Mr. Sun has opted to step back from his directorship to concentrate on other business interests.

