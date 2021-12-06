HempNova Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - HempNova Lifetech Corporation, (the "Company" or "HempNova") announced that as part of its efforts to reduce the operating costs under current economic and market conditions, the Company has appointed Mrs. Maria Tang, the Company's President, as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective on December 6, 2021.

Also effective on December 6, 2021, Ms. Melinda Hsu has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Jennifer Trevitt has resigned as its Vice President Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Ms. Hsu and Ms. Trevitt for their services and contribution to the Company and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

For more information on Hempnova Lifetech Corporation, please visit the website at https://www.hempnovagroup.com or contact Maria Tang at (604)-688-8002.