Hemisphere: A Visionary Rental Real Estate Project, Seamlessly Integrated into Pointe-Claire.

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - This morning marked a significant milestone in Pointe-Claire's evolving real estate landscape with the grand unveiling of Hemisphere – an exceptional multi-generational rental real estate project situated at 275 Hymus Blvd. Attended by city representatives, the event showcased an outstanding development that seamlessly harmonizes with the surrounding community. With an exquisite design and expansive greenspaces, Hemisphere epitomizes harmony in architecture. Prospective residents can look forward to moving in during the summer of 2025.

Strategic Location: The Heart of Pointe-Claire

Nestled in a quiet residential enclave, but with easy access to the Pointe-Claire REM Station, major highways, and shopping centers, Hemisphere breathes new life into a former industrial site. Combining serenity and convenience, the location is the best of both worlds.

The "H" Shaped Masterpiece

Taking the form of an "H," Hemisphere comprises two mid-rise buildings connected by a luxurious amenities pavilion that fosters a vibrant community. Offering a diverse unit mix catering to young professionals, couples, young families, downsizers, and snowbirds, Hemisphere ensures inclusivity. Ground-floor units provide direct access to beautifully landscaped gardens, while penthouse units offer panoramic views and soaring ceilings. Hemisphere is an ode to clean lines, pure shapes, elegant symmetry, unobstructed 360-degree views, and abundant natural light.

A Private Oasis

While Hemisphere integrates with the community through a front garden, at the rear it opens onto a private park for exclusive use by residents. The central pavilion houses a lap pool, with an adjacent outdoor terrace and sundeck, and a thermal experience circuit like that of a spa, comprising a hot tub, sauna, and cold plunge. There is a fully equipped fitness centre, a yoga room, a private training studio, as well as a massage and therapy room.

Additionally, residents will have access to a modern business centre with huddle rooms, private work booths, and a boardroom. They will also be able to relax and entertain with a catering kitchen, a café, a lounge with access to an exterior terrace, and a private library housing exquisite Taschen books. The design emphasizes openness and natural light, creating an airy and inviting atmosphere.

Responsible Development & Legacy Creation

Hemisphere is born from a vision grounded in responsible development. It represents a modern approach to conscientious real estate, with a commitment to minimizing environmental impact, contributing positively to the community, and delivering an unparalleled quality of life for residents. This vision was brought to life by an expert team, handpicked for their experience by George Vouloumanos, owner of the project.

Collaborating are KODEM, a renowned development firm, and NEUF Architects, one of Canada's largest architecture and design firms. Together, they embarked on creating a project that blends magic and logic, resulting in an extraordinary, timeless endeavor. Agence immobilière Six and Norexco Construction have also become part of the team. "Hemisphere is about transforming an urban space into a meaningful place. It's a balance of Logic and Vision, creating a destination that can't wait to be discovered," says Benjamin Sternthal, founder and president of KODEM.

Lush Greenery & Sustainability

Hemisphere envelops its 334 rental units in lush greenery, resulting in a large park with bocce courts, community gardens, a dog park, walking trails, outdoor exercise equipment, seating areas, and exterior terrace spaces. With a strategic decision to include 65% greenspace – three times more than required – Hemisphere promotes quality of life.

Furthermore, the project has received approval from CMHC's MLI Select program, which places a strong emphasis on affordability, accessibility, and climate compatibility, aligning perfectly with Hemisphere's values. Notably, a key eligibility requirement for this program is that the building surpasses conventional energy efficiency standards by an impressive 25%.

Timeless Design & Durability

Hemisphere's design aspires to timelessness, blending seamlessly with the fabric of the City of Pointe-Claire. "Building something beautiful, high quality, and environmentally friendly is important to my family and I", comments George Vouloumanos. "Hemisphere will be the marquee project of the city, a beacon of discrete luxury and fine design built to withstand the test of time".

