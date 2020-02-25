Héma-Québec Ranked 1st in Forbes 2020 Ranking of Best Health Employers in Quebec

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Héma-Québec is proud to welcome the announcement that Forbes has ranked it the top employer with more than 500 employees in Quebec's health sector.

This performance is also reflected in Héma-Québec's overall ranking among Canada's Top Employers 2020. Héma-Québec has made major progress over its 2019 results and is now ranked 121st.

Forbes conducted an online survey of 8,000 full and part-time employees working for Canadian companies and institutions with more than 500 employees. Participants were invited to comment on their likelihood to recommend their employer and to evaluate other employers in their respective industries. Only the top 300 Canadian companies were ranked among Canada's top employers in 2020.

"The current effervescent labour market in Quebec means that all employers have to compete in imaginative ways to attract the best talent. Héma-Québec's unique mission, focused on the gift of life, has always contributed to giving our organization a strong identity and has had an attractive effect on job seekers. Our organization has worked hard to distinguish itself as a quality employer. It's always appreciated when recognition comes from the outside and especially from a reference such as Forbes," says Nathalie Fagnan, President and CEO of Héma-Québec.

Recognizing that the excellence of its organization depends primarily on its employees, Héma-Québec is committed to providing a quality work environment and to promoting versatility and internal mobility. Its diversity of expertise and complementarity of talent ensure the success and performance of its activities.

Above all, it is the organization's values and mission that set it apart. The desire to contribute to the well-being and health of Quebeckers motivates employees on a daily basis.

For more information on the jobs available at Héma-Québec, go to: https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/carrieres/index.en.html



About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the needs of the Québec population for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec employs more than 1,300 employees, has nearly 225,000 donors of blood, stem cells, breast milk and human tissue, and thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma-Québec delivers nearly 750,000 human-derived biological products to Quebec hospitals every year to meet the needs of patients.

Give blood. Give life.

www.hema-quebec.qc.ca

