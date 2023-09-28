MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Exactly 25 years ago, on September 28, 1998, the Québec government created Héma-Québec, which became the exclusive supplier for blood products and medications manufactured from plasma for people in the province. Since then, the organization has continued to grow steadily, notably by creating new lines of business such as those of stem cells, human tissues, mothers' milk, and specialized laboratory services. Today, Héma-Québec, an essential partner in the health care system, is proud of the important social role it plays in the lives of Quebeckers.

To underscore this quarter century of achievement, this fall, the organization launched a microsite that hosts a podcast, Donneurs de sens, including nine episodes filled with information about various aspects of the organization's mission. The anniversary will also be in the spotlight during various events organized this year for donors, volunteers, employees, and partners.

"Without all the members of the great Héma-Québec family, nothing of all that has been accomplished in the past 25 years would have been possible," said Nathalie Fagnan, President and CEO. "Together, we must take advantage of these milestones to take a step back and encourage each other to continue to give our best. It is also an opportunity to look to the future because we aren't short on projects and especially ambition to continue developing and always doing better, in serving Québec's population."

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has over 1,600 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, stem cells, mother's milk and human tissues, as well as thousands of blood drive volunteers. Every year, Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 biological products of human origin to Québec's hospitals in order to meet patients' needs.

