MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Héma-Québec is proud to participate in the ceremony organized by the CODA to commemorate Québec's organ and tissue donors. The 30th edition of this important gathering, which was held this morning, is an ideal opportunity to highlight the generosity and altruism of those whose donations have helped change many people's lives. Their loved ones, a few hundred of whom were gathered today for the ceremony, have a lot to be proud of!

"Over the past three decades, thousands of people have benefited from transplants across the country," said Dr. Marc Germain, Vice-President of Medical Affairs and Innovation at Héma-Québec. "Every one of these thousands of donations marked by humanity deserves to be recognized. They fit in perfectly with our mission, whose scope ranges from blood to mother's milk to stem cells and human tissues – always with the same objective of healing others through the gift of self."

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. In the human tissues sector, the organization takes care of assessing donors as well as collecting, processing, and distributing tissues for transplantation.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, nearly 5,500 tissues were distributed to hospitals in Québec. This outcome is the result of the generosity from donors and families and of sustained collaboration with professionals in the health care system.

Give blood. Give life.

https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/index.en.html

SOURCE Héma-Québec

For further information: Josée Larivée | Patrice Lavoie, Media line | 514-832-0871, [email protected]