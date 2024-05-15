The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announces funding for University of British Columbia project aimed at helping local governments and community organizations.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Promoting reliable information begins at the local level by helping Canadians understand the impact of online disinformation and what they can do about it.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding for the University of British Columbia's Municipal Mis/Disinformation project, which responds to the challenges of online climate misinformation and disinformation at the local level. The minister made the announcement while visiting the University of British Columbia.

Climate disinformation and misinformation have real impacts. Supporting local governments, community groups and nonprofit groups to prevent and manage this existential challenge will help Canadians facing the impacts in real and personal ways. In light of climate disasters like worsening wildfires each year endangering Canadians and their homes, including in British Columbia and Canada's north, the need for trustworthy, fact-based and reliable information has profound importance.

The project will also examine the role of generative artificial intelligence in the spread of misinformation and disinformation by reviewing the risks and opportunities associated with the emerging technology. Through research, knowledge sharing and engagements, the project will strengthen the capacity of Canadian communities to meet this challenge and fill a critical knowledge gap in the battle against misinformation and disinformation.

The project is receiving $129,375 through the Digital Citizen Contribution Program, which supports civil society organizations and researchers in promoting a healthy information ecosystem, which in turn helps Canadians and the government understand online disinformation and its impact on Canadian society. The goal is to build a base of evidence to identify potential action and develop future policy responses.

Quotes:

"As governments around the world examine the challenge of online misinformation and disinformation, municipal governments, civil society organizations and community groups are on the frontlines, feeling the impact. The University of British Columbia's Municipal Mis/Disinformation project responds to the damage caused by climate change disinformation at the local level. This project's research will play an essential role in the global battle against misinformation and disinformation. Reliable, independent and trusted information and news is essential for the safety of Canadians and for the health of our democracy. Our investments in this invaluable research project are a meaningful step forward."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"A resilient citizenry is our best line of defence against disinformation and foreign interference. We will keep working with partners in civil society and academia, like the University of British Columbia, to support a healthy information ecosystem and ensure Canada's democracy remains strong."

—The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts

The Digital Citizen Initiative (DCI) supports Canadian researchers and civil society organizations that promote a healthy information ecosystem and help Canadians and the government understand online disinformation and its impact on Canadian society. The initiative supports the goal of building a base of evidence to identify potential action and develop future policy.

The Digital Citizen Contribution Program supports DCI priorities by investing in research and citizen-focused activities. The program aims to support democracy and social inclusion in Canada by enhancing and supporting efforts to counter online disinformation and other online threats.

In February 2024, the Government of Canada tabled the Online Harms Act, which seeks to create stronger online protection for children and better safeguard everyone in Canada from online hate and other types of harmful content.

Associated Links

Digital Citizen Contribution Program

Proposed Bill to address Online Harms

Images and Media

Click here to download high resolution JPG

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]