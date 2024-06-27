TOBIQUE FIRST NATION, NB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - To help tackle the housing crisis, we need to change how housing gets built in communities. By focusing on increasing density and affordable housing, this will help build more homes for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada, Tobique First Nation, and Bilijk First Nation announced that they reached agreements to fast track a combined 30 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of a combined total of 144 homes over the next decade.

These agreements under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $1.8 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Tobique First Nation's Action plan commits to six local initiatives such as updating housing policies to empower housing staff to make faster decisions, improving the data collection process, conducting a high-density feasibility study to help optimize new subdivision plans, and increasing density through alternative forms of housing and new construction.

Bilijk First Nation's Action plan commits to six local initiatives including the design of a new subdivision with a focus on maximizing units and greenspace, increasing capacity to undertake new construction, housing administrative staff to support the creation of additional units, building a new capital works space for construction equipment storage and maintenance, and creating a new housing authority to oversee housing allocations separate from the chief and band council.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

Today's announcement also included funding of four projects under the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) and Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) including:

Repairs of 6 units at 13156 Route 105, Tobique First Nation

$90,000 in funding through the AHF's Indigenous Government Repair Offer $135,000 from Tobique First Nation



Repairs of 14 units at 13094 Route 105, Tobique First Nation

$210,000 in funding through the AHF's Indigenous Government Repair Offer $315,000 from Tobique First Nation



Eight new homes across two projects on Muwin Crescent, Bilijk First Nation

$ 1.01M through the third round of the RHI Projects Stream $260,000 from Indigenous Services Canada



The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with our Indigenous partners to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce these agreements through three National Housing Strategy initiatives today. Addressing the unique housing barriers that Indigenous communities face is essential to ensuring that people can remain in their communities, connected to their families and culture. We will keep working with Indigenous partners and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"First Nations communities know best what they need in terms of housing. This federal government is doing things differently and choosing to follow the lead of First Nations and supporting their self determination in projects like these ones. This is helping meet the unique needs of communities and providing First Nations children with the fair chance at success that they deserve." – The Honourable Patty Hadju, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe place to call home. These investments are helping make this a reality for more Indigenous families in New Brunswick and across the country. Accelerating the construction of safe and affordable housing in Wolastoqiyik communities is a step taken on the road to reconciliation, by addressing the specific housing challenges faced by indigenous people." – Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"Tobique First Nation are very excited to be part of a great incentive that is geared toward addressing housing needs across Canada and especially on First Nation communities.

First Nation communities like Tobique have had great success with all CMHC programs and look forward to the delivery of the HAF program over the next 4 years. And look forward to collaborating on more programs in the future." – Kenneth Moulton, Director, Tobique First Naton Public Works & Housing

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Jenica Atwin , Member of Parliament for Fredericton on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities and Ross Perley , Chief of Tobique First Nation .

, Member of Parliament for on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities and , Chief of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Funding (AHF) –previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund – is a $13.2 billion program under the NHS that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

program under the NHS that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new homes and the acquisition of existing buildings to rehabilitate or convert them to permanent affordable homes. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the federal government increased its investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support those most in need across the country. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

through RHI, bringing the program's total to to support those most in need across the country. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: through the Projects Stream and towards the Cities Stream. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

