Helping build more homes, faster in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, ON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Tecumseh announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 137 housing units over the next three years. Tecumseh estimates that this deal will help spur the construction of more than 5,850 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide almost $4.4 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Tecumseh's Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives, including removing barriers to housing construction through a comprehensive zoning bylaw review, a reduction in development fees, and fast-tracking permit applications that come in for medium-density, duplex, and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes. The Municipality will allow up to four housing units as-of-right in all low-density residential districts, implement a new e-processing system for all planning-related applications, and review its minimum parking requirements for new developments.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 650,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Tecumseh today. By reducing development fees, fast-tracking permit applications, and allowing four housing units as-of-right, the town will ensure that Tecumseh has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with towns, mayors, Indigenous partners and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Having delivered the historic battery plant and 2,500 jobs, we see our region of Windsor-Essex growing, and with it our need for more housing for working families, seniors and young people. Our government is proud of our battery plant investment, and today we are proud to partner with Mayor McNamara and the Town of Tecumseh to ensure we are building homes that working families, seniors and young people can afford here in our community and indeed across Canada. This funding of near $4.4 million for housing in Tecumseh will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing town where we need it most." - Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh

"Tecumseh is thrilled to receive funding from the Housing Accelerator Fund, a critical initiative aimed at accelerating our efforts to build homes faster and provide Tecumseh residents with the spaces they need to live, grow, and call home. The HAF funding will enable us to implement our Housing Action Plan and start a community conversation about the future of housing in Tecumseh. We recognize the value of a home, and we want to create vibrant neighbourhoods for people in all stages of their lives." – Gary McNamara, Mayor for the Town of Tecumseh

Today's announcement was made by Irek Kusmierczyk , Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and Gary McNamara , Mayor of Tecumseh .

, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and , Mayor of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

