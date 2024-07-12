PAQTNKEK MI'KMAW NATION, NS, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - To help tackle the housing crisis, we need to change how municipalities let housing get built in communities. By focusing on increasing density and affordable housing, this will help build more homes for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today the Government of Canada and the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation announced their agreement to fast track 18 housing units over the next three years. This deal will help spur the construction of more than 25 homes over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $1.2 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation's Action Plan commits to five local initiatives including establishing a zoning policy for dedicated rental units, promoting the development of accessible units for elders and people with special needs, offering free service connections to developers who meet high-density zoning criteria, and streamlining the housing application process through a new online system.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this agreement through the Housing Accelerator Fund today. Addressing the unique housing barriers that Indigenous communities face is essential to ensuring that people can remain in them, connected to their families and culture. We will keep working with Indigenous partners and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through innovation and partnerships with local governments, we can build the homes we need to create affordable, inclusive and diverse communities. Partnering with Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation through the Housing Accelerator Fund does just that. We will continue to work together to make life more affordable and create strong, more prosperous communities here in Nova Scotia and across our great country" – Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Mike Kelloway , Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and Cory Julian , Chief of Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation.

, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and , Chief of Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]