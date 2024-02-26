MOUNT PEARL, NL, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Mount Pearl announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 180 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 2000 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $6.1 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Mount Pearl's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will allow for amendments to local area plans and ending of exclusionary zoning to increase housing density in the city centre area, near the active transportation networks. It will support developing affordable housing by establishing inclusionary zoning and creating an Affordable Housing Reserve Fund to incentivize rental homes. It will also provide infrastructure support to increase residential development and increase the speed of development approvals.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 600,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Mount Pearl today. By supporting more affordable homes, increasing housing density, and providing infrastructure support to help build homes, the City will ensure that Mount Pearl has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're changing the way we build homes here. And we can only do that by working with municipalities. Our partnership with Mount Pearl will help build more homes, faster, at prices working families can afford." – The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Seniors, Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl

"Mount Pearl is all-in on housing, which is a key priority in our strategic plan. With this funding, our city is empowered to forge ahead with our plans for growth, focused on meeting the needs of our diverse population. Through innovative thinking and working collaboratively with government, developers, and community stakeholders, we will unlock opportunities for more people to call Mount Pearl home."– Dave Aker, Mayor for the City of Mount Pearl

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Seniors and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl , on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Dave Aker , Mayor of the City of Mount Pearl.

, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and , Mayor of the City of Mount Pearl. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

