GIBSONS, BC, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Gibsons announced that they reached an agreement to fast track the permitting of 58 additional homes over the next three years. Gibsons estimates that this deal will help spur the construction of 900 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide $2.1 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Gibsons Action Plan commits to five local initiatives that support more housing development in the community including medium-density and multi-family housing like townhouses and multiplexes. The Town will reduce or eliminate off-street parking requirements for housing developments, identify areas suitable for increasing density, and create a strategy to develop municipal lands for affordable and rental housing.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Gibsons today. With initiatives like supporting more houses like townhomes and multiplexes and creating a strategy to develop municipal lands for affordable and rental housing, the Town will ensure that Gibsons has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will keep working with cities, Indigenous partners, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The housing crisis on the Sunshine Coast demands urgent action from all orders of government. We are proud to be working with Gibsons to spur an additional 900 homes over the next decade. This includes enabling more missing middle and rental units that fill the specific housing needs identified by the Town of Gibsons. Investments like these help build the vibrant, dynamic, and inclusive communities we all want." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"The Housing Accelerator Fund marks a significant step forward for Gibsons, enabling us to embark on a series of initiatives aimed at addressing our housing needs effectively. We extend our appreciation to the Government of Canada for this significant contribution—it is one of the largest grants our town has received. Together, we're shaping a more inclusive future for our current and prospective residents to be a vibrant community." – Mayor Silas White, Town of Gibsons

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Patrick Weiler , Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Mayor Silas White , Town of Gibsons .

, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Mayor , . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]