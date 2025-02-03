Helping build more homes, faster in Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore

LAKESHORE, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada and Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore announced that they reached an agreement to fast-track a combined total of 508 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of a combined total of 3,570 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $17 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Chatham-Kent will receive over $10 million to support its Action Plan of seven local initiatives, such as allowing four units as-of-right in urban areas, encouraging the construction of Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs), and enabling mixed-use developments of four or more stories along key corridors. Chatham-Kent will also implement an e-permitting system to fast-track approvals and create an online building permit and land use planning activity dashboard. In addition, the city will leverage municipally-owned assets for affordable housing, reduce parking requirements for affordable and purpose-built rentals housing, and create new permissions to unlock redevelopment potential on high-priority sites.

Lakeshore will receive over $7 million to support its Action Plan of eight local initiatives, such as zoning reforms to increase density in nodes and corridors and encouraging gentle density including allowing four units per lot as-of-right. Lakeshore will also leverage underutilized municipal land for affordable housing and incentivize housing through a Community Improvement Plan. Additionally, the Action Plan will reduce red tape and promote modular construction by developing standardized housing plans, remove barriers to affordable housing through policy reform and partnership with local housing providers, decrease approval times by standing-up a Housing Acceleration Team and work with the University of Windsor's Centre for Cities and community stakeholders to create a roadmap for accelerating sustainable and inclusive residential development.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with Ontario communities will do just that."— The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building more homes for people in Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore, faster. That's how your federal government is solving the housing crisis. Working with Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore, we are going to make sure families have a safe, affordable place to live." – Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh

"On behalf of Council and the residents of the Municipality of Lakeshore, I'd like to thank the Government of Canada for their support through the Housing Accelerator Fund. This grant will help us lay the foundation for unlocking Lakeshore's full potential. While there is much work ahead, we look forward to engaging residents from communities across our municipality as we implement our action items. Their feedback will be critical to the development of a shared vision for the future of housing in Lakeshore" – Tracey Bailey, Mayor of the Municipality of Lakeshore

"Today, this funding announcement will be an excellent step to help build much needed housing units and make them more affordable for Chatham-Kent residents. This will help to get shovels in the ground as myself, Council and administration are doing everything we can, within our power, to get housing units built. More housing development across the Housing Continuum will help to continue our efforts to ensure our community is strong and vibrant. Access to housing, for all income levels, is essential to keep our community healthy, safe, and strong economically for our residents throughout the communities that make up the Municipality of Chatham-Kent." – Darrin Canniff, Mayor of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024, the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

