FSRA seeks new members for its Consumer Advisory Panel

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) is looking for new members to join its Consumer Advisory Panel. As a Panel member, you can help protect consumers and shape the future of financial services in Ontario. Your perspectives would be considered when the regulator is developing policies or considering initiatives or decisions that could impact consumers.

FSRA regulates financial services that are critically important to millions of Ontarians, including pensions, mortgage brokers, life and health insurance, auto insurance, health service providers, and credit unions.

"The Consumer Advisory Panel plays an important role in bringing the diverse voices and perspectives of consumers to the regulator," said Co-Chair Lucy Becker. "We are seeking individuals who want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers by providing a range of insights to help FSRA protect Ontarians and improve outcomes."

The Panel is made up of a diverse group of consumer representatives, and its input is shared with FSRA's senior leadership team and Board of Directors. Appointed for an initial two-year term, Panel members participate in discussions with FSRA representatives in both general meetings and topic-specific working groups.

Applicants will be selected based on their relevant experience, skills, knowledge and perspectives, with an emphasis on ensuring the Panel has expertise in the sectors FSRA regulates and includes viewpoints representing the geographic and demographic diversity of Ontario consumers. To learn more about member qualifications and responsibilities, please see the Panel's Terms of Reference.

How to apply:

Those interested in applying should submit the following two documents to [email protected] by January 5, 2026:

A current resume A cover letter that sets out:

Why you are interested in serving on the Panel; How your skills and experience match the purpose, mandate, and responsibilities of the Panel; The types of insights you would bring to the Panel (e.g., consumer advocacy experience, technical expertise in a particular sector, general policy expertise, etc.); and How you would help the Panel ensure that the diverse perspectives of Ontario consumers are heard to inform policies and decision-making at FSRA. If you have any questions about submission requirements, please contact [email protected]



Learn More:

To learn more about the Panel and its current members, please visit the Consumer Advisory Panel webpage.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager, Media Relations, Social Media and Issues Mgmt.

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario