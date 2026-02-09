TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $7,500 against Nataly Belinska (Belinska), and imposed a compliance order against both Belinska and Happy Future Centre (HFC).

Belinska and HFC engaged in an unfair or deceptive act or practice by charging for goods or services not provided, contrary to section 439 of the Act and section 3(2), paragraph 1, of Ontario Regulation 7/00 (now repealed).

FSRA issued these orders as a result of a settlement with Belinska and HFC.

