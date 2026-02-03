TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Chintankumar Narendra Thakkar (Thakkar).

FSRA alleges that Thakkar acted as an insurance agent by transmitting insurance applications to the Insurer and charging a fee while not being duly licensed, contrary to section 392.2(6) of the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended.

FSRA is proposing to impose an administrative penalty in the amount of $30,000 against Thakkar.

Thakkar requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

